McMann & Ransford launches our Human Capital Management practice - Gioffre & Ransford
McMann & Ransford announces the launch of our Human Capital Management practice to help our clients better manage their most important asset - their people
We are excited to be partnering with Kathleen and are looking forward to Gioffre & Ransford playing a key role in driving outcomes with and for our Clients!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- McMann & Ransford is thrilled to announce the launch of our Human Capital Management practice to help our clients better manage their most important asset - their people.
— Mark Slotnik
Our team of experienced professionals and new practice will be led by Kathleen Gioffre, a leader in this field with 20+ years of experience as the top HR executive at Fortune 100 companies including CVS Health/Aetna, Gartner, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Deloitte.
This new practice, Gioffre & Ransford, will focus on providing our clients with innovative solutions to enable HR leaders and teams implement strategic capabilities and act as internal business advisors to their organizations. Now, more than ever, an organization’s Talent is its most precious resource; therefore, the function responsible for obtaining, nurturing, developing, managing, and retaining Talent must demonstrate its capabilities as a strategic asset to its leadership and the entire organization.
We will be leveraging Kathleen’s thought leadership and deep expertise in human capital management to enable our clients to build high-performing teams that drive business results.
Throughout M&R’s history, we have worked with countless organizations to build and optimize team performance. Kathleen is a proven expert in this area and brings additional thought leadership and experience and will make a great addition to our team as we continue to support our clients.
About McMann & Ransford – at M&R, we exist to achieve lasting breakthrough for our clients. This is why we work on our client’s hardest problems such as revenue and margin challenges whose true root causes are difficult for them to recognize and understand, much less resolve. Many mature B2B companies experience challenges that are at odds with the original strategies that made them successful, causing them to rethink core principles and undertake difficult transformations. M&R develops and provides a clear path to address our clients' real issues. We don't just study our client's problems and provide reports – we are their guide and partner, and we work side-by-side to realize and sustain results.
Mark Slotnik
McMann & Ransford
mslotnik@mcmannransford.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn