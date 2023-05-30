Kathleen Gioffre and McMann & Ransford announce Partnership to form Gioffre & Ransford
Gioffre & Ransford launched our Human Capital Management practice to help our clients better manage their most important asset - their people
I’ve experienced Kathleen’s approach to talent management. Her passion for people, coupled with her approach to retention, development & engagement, will help many individuals, companies & industries.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Gioffre, a Human Resource Executive leader with 20+ years of experience at Fortune 100 companies including CVS Health/Aetna, Gartner, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, and UBS is pleased to announce that she is joining forces with McMann & Ransford (M&R), a strategy management consulting firm, as the Human Capital Practice Leader of Gioffre & Ransford (G&R).
Throughout Kathleen’s career, she has worked with countless organizations to build and optimize team performance. She is a proven expert in this area and brings thought leadership and experience to support her clients.
G&R provides our B2B and B2C clients with innovative solutions to enable HR leaders and teams to implement strategic capabilities and act as internal business advisors to their organizations. Now more than ever, an organization’s Talent is its most precious resource.
Our goal at G&R is to partner with HR and business leaders to design and implement tailored talent programs that are sustainable and scalable. This focus enables Client-centric and Client-specific outcomes and solutions that are aligned with the most critical business imperatives. Our approach includes concept to implementation to deliver superior team performance and leadership strength, while positioning our clients to attract, develop, engage and retain the most qualified and diverse talent.
This partnership marks a significant step forward in serving our clients in their pursuit of innovation and growth. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are confident in our ability to provide our clients with even more value and impact. We look forward to partnering with you as we embark on this exciting new journey together.
