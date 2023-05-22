Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,874 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual mushroom hunting class May 27

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – If you want to learn how to find morels in spring, or perhaps your hunt this spring would have been more bountiful, considering taking the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free online virtual Mushroom Hunting 101 class from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Actually, there are many more edible mushrooms in the woods year-round besides morels, and this class can help you find them.

This class will explore how fungi such as mushrooms play a role in the ecological cycles of forests and grasslands. Nikki King, MDC naturalist, will discuss what it takes to go mushroom hunting, where to go, and which mushrooms to look for that can be served up tasty on a dinner plate.

Mushroom Hunting 101 is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dS.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual mushroom hunting class May 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more