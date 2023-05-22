MDC offers free virtual mushroom hunting class May 27

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – If you want to learn how to find morels in spring, or perhaps your hunt this spring would have been more bountiful, considering taking the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free online virtual Mushroom Hunting 101 class from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Actually, there are many more edible mushrooms in the woods year-round besides morels, and this class can help you find them.

This class will explore how fungi such as mushrooms play a role in the ecological cycles of forests and grasslands. Nikki King, MDC naturalist, will discuss what it takes to go mushroom hunting, where to go, and which mushrooms to look for that can be served up tasty on a dinner plate.

Mushroom Hunting 101 is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dS.