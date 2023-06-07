Mainsaver CMMS Helps Atlantic Power Maintain High Availability Across Power Generation Facilities
Benefits include streamlined maintenance processes, simplified regulatory compliance, and reliable availability of components for critical infrastructure.
After comparing eight popular CMMS solutions, we standardized on Mainsaver across all our power generation facilities.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainsaver, a long-term leader in enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS), today announced the results of a case study conducted with Atlantic Power, a leading power generation and infrastructure company with a well-diversified portfolio of assets in the US and Canada.
— Sean Gillespie, VP of Operations at Atlantic Power.
Atlantic Power has used Mainsaver Core in some of its facilities for more than a decade but five of their other plants were using various CMMS systems, so a decision was made to find a common platform for all sites. “After comparing eight popular CMMS solutions, we standardized on Mainsaver across all our power generation facilities,” said Sean Gillespie, VP of Operations at Atlantic Power.
When Mainsaver asked Atlantic Power to share the results of their experience using the company’s CMMS software, Sean was happy to help. “Mainsaver enables our team to schedule and manage our maintenance requirements effectively. It streamlines our maintenance processes,” Sean said. “Mainsaver’s inventory management capabilities help us make sure we have the critical components that we need on-site to maintain high availability and reliability of our plants.”
In addition to maintenance, the power generation company also uses Mainsaver for managing regulatory compliance. “We were able to eliminate the use of a redundant compliance software package because Mainsaver provided that functionality,” said Sean.
“Atlantic Power’s experience is not unique,” said Dave Shlager, CEO of Mainsaver Software. “Customers throughout the energy industry, from major power generation facilities to small city utilities, need a reliable maintenance management solution to keep critical infrastructure running smoothly. Mainsaver has helped many companies to reduce downtime, improve productivity, and control maintenance costs.”
To learn more about the results of Atlantic Power’s experience using Mainsaver, read the complete case study “Atlantic Power Maintains High Availability with Mainsaver.”
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The Company's generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long–term power purchase agreements that have expiration dates ranging from 2023 to 2043. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and off-taker (customer). Approximately 75% of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass.
About Mainsaver:
Streamline maintenance management, improve productivity, and reduce downtime with Mainsaver, the enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider with a 39-year track record on the plant floor. Founded in 1983, Mainsaver delivers trustworthy maintenance management solutions for the most strenuous environments from critical infrastructure to medical technology. Headquartered in San Diego, Mainsaver serves a global market directly and through a network of channel partners.
Suzanne Balter
Mainsaver Software
media@mainsaver.com
Why Mainsaver