Just in time for the French Open: VibraCool® receives first ever FDA 510K clearance for treatment of Tennis Elbow pain

Whether Wimbledon or Weekend Warriors Playing Pickleball, NEW Tennis Elbow Treatment Option Cleared for First-in-Class Pain Relief

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis elbow affects millions of people worldwide with pain and inflammation. While the repetitive stress and strain on the forearm tendons may respond to bracing or surgery, the pain remains. Now the FDA has cleared VibraCool®, a first-in-class novel ice and vibration wearable, to treat the pain from muscle tension and restriction in Tennis Elbow (tendinitis). In contrast to opioids, electrical stimulation, or office treatments, VibraCool is non-invasive, drug-free, and portable.

“I’d been suffering with pain for several years from my Tennis Elbow, and now I also play Pickleball,” said Janet, a patient at TLC Chronic Pain Solutions. “Nothing worked. Now after 3-4 VibraCool treatments, I’m able to do the things I used to without pain.”

VibraCool combines unique flat freeze-solid ice packs and a high-frequency vibration unit to reduce pain in a soft compression cuff. Pain Care Labs, the creator of VibraCool, recommends five to ten minutes of the high-frequency low-amplitude vibration before a game, then full Cryovibration™ for 20 minutes after play.

"With tendinitis, local damage causes the tissues to stick together to try to reduce further injury,” explains Amy Baxter MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Pain Care Labs. “Often exercise leads to reinjury, so we recommend using vibration before, trying to separate the fibers without trauma, then ice and vibration after for pain relief and to reduce inflammation.”

- TARGETED THERAPY: VibraCool provides precise treatment by delivering cold therapy and vibration directly to a 2 x 3-inch affected area.

- PAIN RELIEF WITH COMPRESSION: The combined effects of cold therapy and vibration work synergistically.

- CELLULAR ACTION: Cryotherapy reduces inflammation, while high-frequency vibration increases blood flow. The goal is to increase metabolic waste removal and promote tissue repair.

- COST-EFFECTIVE: Compared to other treatment options such as corticosteroid injections or surgery, VibraCool’s $65 price tag is “the best bang for the pain relief buck”, noted Dr. Tiziano Marovino in Practical Pain Management.

VibraCool introduces an innovative approach to managing tennis elbow or golfer’s elbow. VibraCool Easy-Fit is available for purchase at PainCareLabs.com.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief solutions. VibraCool® is an FDA-cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Buzzy®, the flagship product, has been used to block the pain from over 45 million needle procedures. For more information visit PainCareLabs.com.

