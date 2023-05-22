Nowaste Logistics doubles efficiency with flexible Kardex Remstar solutions for 3PL
The solution provides high-density storage, significantly reducing floor space requirements while simultaneously increasing throughput.
Nowaste integrated a combination of VCMs and VLMs with a Kardex Color Pick System to double efficiency, optimize space, and reach higher throughput.
When we compare the zones, we can see that the Kardex zone has doubled our efficiency. Also thanks to the Kardex solution, we have reduced the footprint significantly and increased our throughput.”WESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowaste Logistics, a leading 3PL provider based in Helsingborg, Sweden, constantly strives to meet the diverse needs of its expanding customer portfolio. To efficiently manage the operations for a Nordic market leader in hobby materials, Nowaste sought an automation solution capable of handling approximately 20,000 SKUs of varying sizes. By investing in cutting-edge technology, Nowaste aimed to double efficiency, optimize space utilization, and achieve higher throughput.
— Bilal Charif, Nowaste Logistics, Business Architect
Color Picking at Lighting Speed
To meet their objectives, Nowaste Logistics implemented a comprehensive automation solution combining the Vertical Carousel Module Kardex Megamats, Vertical Lift Module Kardex Shuttles with a Kardex Color Pick System. The initial installation comprised six Kardex Megamats and three Kardex Shuttles, and a Kardex Color Pick System all integrated with Kardex Power Pick System software. Nine months later, Nowaste easily expanded the scalable solution by adding four additional Kardex Megamats to accommodate increased inventory volume.
Nowaste Logistics effectively manages their daily operations, including receiving and order picking, in the automated Kardex zone, conveniently located next to the packing station. The Kardex Megamats are utilized for small and mid-sized items with similar heights, while the Kardex Shuttles offer flexible storage for items ranging from very small to large, such as fabric rolls. Both solutions provide high-density storage, significantly reducing floor space requirements while simultaneously increasing throughput.
At the core of the automation system, the Kardex Color Pick System seamlessly integrates with Nowaste Logistics' existing Warehouse Management System (WMS). This highly flexible system efficiently manages order fulfillment by combining inbound and outbound orders, batch picking, and single line orders simultaneously. With the Kardex Color Pick System, Nowaste Logistics achieves fast and accurate order fulfillment, effectively doubling the number of order lines picked per hour compared to traditional static racking systems. During peak times, the system can handle up to 2,000 picks per hour. Additionally, the solution enables Nowaste Logistics to adjust the number of operators based on order volume fluctuations. Moreover, the Kardex solution reduces walking distances and promotes an ergonomic working environment for employees.
Bilal Charif, Nowaste Logistics, Business Architect shares, “When we compare the efficiency in the automated Kardex zone, and the manual zone, we can see that the Kardex zone has doubled the efficiency. Thanks to the Kardex solutions, we have reduced the footprint significantly and increased our throughput.”
By partnering with Kardex Remstar solutions, Nowaste Logistics is able to successfully to support their new customer through their efficient and streamlined operations. The combination of Kardex Megamats, Kardex Shuttles, and the Kardex Color Pick System resulted in improved efficiency, optimized space utilization, and increased throughput. Nowaste Logistics can now better meet the diverse needs of their customers, giving them a competitive edge in the 3PL market.
About Kardex
Kardex is a leading intralogistics solution provider of automated storage, retrieval, and material handling systems. With two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog, the Kardex mission is to provide solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials on a global scale.
The two divisions serve as partners over the entire life cycle of a customer's product or solution. From project analysis to realization and service, Kardex helps improve a customer's performance every step of the way. With its three own production plants in Germany and one in North America Kardex ensures high quality solutions. To maintain and strengthen its competitive position within technological innovation and outstanding customer loyalty, Kardex is investing in research and development, its supply chain, the expansion of its service organization as well as in new technology via acquisitions. Kardex actively partners with global leaders who share the same values and complement the Kardex solutions including AutoStore, Rocket Solution, Intertex, and Sumobox.
Kardex employs 2,000 team members across 30 countries and has installed over 140,000 industry-specific solutions worldwide.
Christina Dube
Kardex
+1 8006395805
email us here
Automated ASRS Solutions for Third-Party Logistics - Efficiency Doubled: Nowaste | Kardex Case Study