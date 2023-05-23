CHARCOAL COMPANION NAMES TOP GRILLING TRENDS FOR THE 2023 SEASON
EINPresswire.com/ -- While every season can be grilling season, peak BBQ time has arrived. And with that comes more innovative recipes, interesting flavor combinations and a whole lot of outdoor time. Charcoal Companion, the experts in grilling, are spilling the beans on what to expect and how to prep for the best season yet.
Women Grillers: The grill is not just the man’s domain anymore. Women are firing up their trusty Traeger’s and beloved Big Green Eggs to crank out new and exciting meals for their families. And, they are bringing interesting ideas, like baking on their grills, and slicing and dicing brisket like the best of ‘em. Want some inspiration? Follow @ChefMandyTanner; @SeattleButchersWife; @GirlGoneGrilling on Instagram.
Global Flavor Inspiration: When it comes to grilling, it’s going to be all about the flavor. While the traditional flavors of barbecue will always be tops, grillers are going to look to create new, delicious meals from different world cuisine. Middle Eastern flavors and techniques — including spit roasting — as well as Korean spices will be making their way onto the grill this year. Additionally, there has also been a return to the basics of French cooking. So, look for lux mustards, wine-based marinades, flaky sea salt, herbs de Provence and other French staples to dominate grill recipes in 2023.
Diversification: It’s not just about one grill or another. Those who take their grill time extra seriously are looking to diversify their assortment. This may include having two types of grills, adding an external smoker option or and looking for those options that can do multiple grilling tasks. This can be the grill itself or some of the accessories — like cookware and grill baskets.
Sustainability: Sustainability continues to be top-of-mind for consumers. Whether it’s cooking with fresh herbs and vegetables they grew themselves or cooking with brands they know are doing their best to shrink their carbon footprint.
Consumers are also leaning into sustainable eating trends, like meatless Monday and upcycled foods. They also are favoring those brands that are putting regenerative farming first.
Super Cool Tools: With inflation continuing and the continuing COVID impact on the restaurant industry, people have found that eating out isn’t always worth it. So, they’re taking that cash and investing in unique tools for making meals at home — and yes, this includes the grill. These include things like the Charcoal Companion Cast Iron Garlic Roaster and Squeezer; Stainless Steel Pro Griddle; Stainless Steel Infusion Turkey Roaster; Himalayan Salt Plate and a Smoker Box. All the tools needed to level up the grill game.
Available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com
##
For more information on Union Square Group or Charcoal Companion, please email Emily.Cappiello@gmail.com.
Emily Cappiello
Emily Jane Communications
emilyc@thegourmetinsider.com