Kuhio Highway contraflow delayed Monday morning (5/22)

Posted on May 22, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

Lihue – Contraflow truck broke down so cones for Kuhio Highway contraflow between Kapaa Bypass Road and Kapule Highway will be open thirty minutes late this morning. Hawaii Department of Transportation will update on Facebook and via Twitter.

