MutualMarkets Announces Nate Amack as Chief Technology Officer

AI Powered Co-Marketing Advertising Platform backed by Greycroft and Bessemer Venture Partners announces appointment of CTO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MutualMarkets, a co-marketing advertising platform built with AI, is pleased to announce that Nate Amack has been appointed its Chief Technology Officer. In his role as CTO, Nate will be responsible for the development and implementation of MutualMarkets AI technology platform. He will work closely with Co-CEO Eric Gould and the executive team to innovate the world’s first co-market advertising platform. “We are pleased to make this appointment, said Eric Gould, co-founder and Co-CEO of MutualMarkets. We are certain Nate will help us achieve our goal of creating a vibrant marketplace for co-marketing given his incredible contributions as our lead engineer.”

Nate has a proven track record of delivering complex projects on time. Nate was instrumental in helping the company to launch its successful Version 1.0 marketplace. Prior to MutualMarkets, Nate was a Sr. Software Engineer with GoSpotCheck, a UI Engineer with Bigger Pockets and an Application Engineer with PlaceWise Media. Nate holds a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. “I am excited in my new role to work with Eric, Alan and the entire executive team as we grow our marketplace business. We are solving one of the last white spaces in marketing”, said Amack.

About Mutualmarkets

MutualMarkets is the world’s first AI platform to enable co-market advertising. Brands discover Content IP like TV Shows, Movies and Gaming Titles based on the Brand’s marketing objectives to create partnerships that produce break-thru advertising. Our AI matching technology creates new marketing opportunities with brands and content not seen before. To learn more, please visit https://mutualmarkets.ai.

MutualMarkets was founded by Alan Gould and Eric Gould, founders of IAG Research and Peak Opportunity Partners. Investors include Greycroft, Bessemer, Mu Ventures and GAIN (Georgetown Angel Investment Network).