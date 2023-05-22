24th Tourism Days, annually organised by the Eastern Mediterranean University Tourism Faculty will be held between 22 and 29 May 2023 under the theme “Zero Waste and Environment'

Chef Ali Ronay to Share his Career Journey in Gastronomy

On Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 am, Chef Ali Ronay, owner of Ronay's Deli Restaurant in Istanbul, will deliver a seminar titled 'Career Journey in Gastronomy' at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall at EMU. Following the seminar, EMU Faculty of Tourism will present high honor and honor certificates to successful students of the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program and the Pastry and Bakery Program.

The Future of the Aviation Industry and Tourism Management

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:30 am, a seminar titled 'The Future of the Aviation Industry' will be presented by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cengiz Mesut Bükeç, Head of the Aviation Management Department at Girne University, at Seminar Hall TH108 in EMU Faculty of Tourism. Later, Farid Hazari, former Station Manager and Ground Services Specialist at Dubai International Airport, will deliver a seminar titled 'Airport Ground Services.' In addition, prominent figures from the industry will give seminars on their career journeys to Tourism and Hotel Management students over two days. The second day of the 24th Tourism Days will conclude with the presentation of high honor and honor certificates to successful students of EMU Faculty of Tourism's Civil Aviation Cabin Services Program, Tourism and Hotel Management 4-year program, and 2-year program.

Beach Cleanup

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:00 am, a seminar titled 'Food Waste and Zero Waste in Kitchens' will be presented by Nazan Hocanın, Head of EMU Housing and Guesthouses Department, at Seminar Hall TH108. At 10:00 am, participants will proceed to the EMU Beach Club as part of the Beach Cleanup Project, where the beach will be cleaned. At 10:15 am, President of Famagusta Walled City Association (MASDER), Serdar Atai, and MASDER Project Assistant Cemile Kocareis will deliver a seminar on Environmental Cleanup. At 11:00 am, Erol Adalıer and Mine Adalıer, owners of Deep Dive Diving Center, will provide the participants with underwater cleanup and scuba diving training.

Thursday Market and Excursions

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, as part of the Zero Waste Project, a stand at the Thursday Market will be set up at the old Lemar area in Famagusta. The EMU Gastronomy Club will serve waste products that are not for sale at the market. Additionally, various excursion activities will be organized on May 25-26, 2023. Participants will embark on an overnight trip to Güzelyurt, Lefke, Gemikonağı, and Yeşilırmak. The trip will include visits to Güzelyurt Archaeology and Nature Museum, St. Mamas Monastery, Güzelyurt Bandabuliya, Soli Ancient City, historical Lefke and Ottoman Mansions with Aquaducts, Cengiz Topel Monument, Lefke Dam, and Yeşilırmak Strawberry Gardens.

"Support for the Champion Angels Association”

On Monday, May 29, 2023, a series of activities will be carried out at EMU Faculty of Tourism Yard in order to support the Champion Angels Association. The opening ceremony of the activities will commence at 10:00 am. Opening speeches will be delivered during the ceremony. Afterward, volleyball matches will be played on the grass area in the Faculty of Tourism's yard in honor of the Champion Angels. Following the volleyball matches, American football competitions will take place. After the competitions, participants will visit cultural stands as well as food and beverage stands. Various recreational games will also be played during the event, with a total of 70 stands participating. All proceeds collected from the stands will be donated to the Champion Angels Association."