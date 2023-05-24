MaiaLearning Helps Students Build Critical Skills Using Real-World Experiences
New Work-Based Learning tools provide relevant experiences that make students more attractive as job and college applicants
At MaiaLearning, we believe all students deserve access to these opportunities to succeed in their future careers”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers confirm that work experience is the top differentiator in a competitive job market (NACE Job Outlook 2023). MaiaLearning’s Work-Based Learning (WBL) helps students distinguish themselves, and it lets schools offer a streamlined approach to experience that tracks with course requirements and hours of demonstrated work.
— Satish Mirle
MaiaLearning, an EdTech company with a leading College and Career Readiness platform, is proactively supporting students by bringing work opportunities from local and state organizations. This helps students gain meaningful real-life experiences and develop skills that will be increasingly essential for their future success while still in high school.
"MaiaLearning's Organizations & Opportunities feature gives students the chance to explore their interests and passions, and connect with local organizations," said Satish Mirle, CEO of MaiaLearning. “At MaiaLearning, we believe all students deserve access to these opportunities to succeed in their future careers," said Mirle. “The work-based learning feature can help them develop skills and experiences that will make them stand out in the job market, and can also be used to fulfill course requirements"
The Future of Jobs Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum confirms that employers are prioritizing analytical and creative thinking when hiring. Resilience, motivation, and curiosity round out the top five skills employers will look for. So, how can students learn these skills in a meaningful, real-life setting?
This new feature connects students with local organizations and opportunities. It streamlines the process by allowing schools and school districts to manage and share opportunities through a centralized platform. It also allows schools to more efficiently track courses and credits gained from WBL.
For organizations, WBL provides job-ready candidates with practical skills and real-world experience. It creates a pipeline of local talent with customized work experience skills and an understanding of the company. Organizations that invest in WBL also demonstrate their commitment to local education and their community. WBL is an investment that can yield both immediate and long-term benefits.
Schools and districts start by inviting organizations. The organizations can post opportunities on the MaiaLearning platform. Students can search for those opportunities, submit applications, and track their progress, all in one place. Additionally, supervisors can electronically sign off on the hours or credits for completed work.
Work shadowing, internships, and volunteer opportunities give students the practical experience, skills, and network connections to move more confidently toward careers and university study. MaiaLearning gives schools, districts, and companies an easier way to offer these opportunities.
MaiaLearning's Organizations & Opportunities feature is available to schools and school districts around the world as part of their Career and College Readiness Platform. To find out more, please visit https://marketing.maialearning.com/wbl
Sources:
National Association of Colleges and Employers. (2023, May). Internship Experience the Top Differentiator in a Competitive Job Market [Press release]. https://www.naceweb.org/about-us/press/internship-experience-the-top-differentiator-in-a-competitive-job-market/
The Future of Jobs Report 2023. Geneva, Switzerland: World Economic Forum, 2023.
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs_2023.pdf
Leanda Wood
MaiaLearning, Inc.
leanda@maialearning.com