Chevron Federal Credit Union and Spectrum Credit Union Partner with Colleging for College Planning Education

Colleging CURevl

No matter where a family may be in the journey, Colleging enables credit unions to help members by offering them a college planning resource.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Colleging announced Chevron Federal Credit Union and Spectrum Credit Union are offering its white-label college planning resource, TuitionU, to assist members in planning for college.

Colleging remains passionate about helping families achieve the dream of higher education. College planning is the first step in this journey.

Tim Kulesha, COO of Colleging, says, “Providing a simple to navigate college planning resource helps families better plan for this large expenditure, relying less on loans. In addition, TuitionU’s articles and tools are a great way to connect to families via social media.”

“Chevron Federal Credit Union and Spectrum Credit Union are delighted to offer our members these robust tools and resources to financially plan for college and beyond. The collection of custom calculators and content will help guide financial decisions related to advanced education and provide money management tips through young adulthood,” says Jackie Orihill, SVP of Marketing for Chevron Federal Credit Union and Spectrum Credit Union. “The College Cost Comparison Calculator, Scholarship Search, and Financial Aid calculators are favorites.”

For more information about TuitionU and Colleging, visit colleging.com.

About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CU Revl LLC (CURevl), a Texas-based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus is constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions offer solutions to attract the next generation of members. From college planning to turn-key private loan solutions, outsourced technology, and secondary markets, Colleging strives to be a lifetime education partner for credit unions.

About Chevron Federal Credit Union

Established in 1935 as a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, Chevron Federal Credit Union (Chevron FCU) exists to help their 132,000 members achieve personal financial success. Chevron FCU is ranked in the top 1% of credit unions by asset size with over $4.8 billion in assets* across its two brands – Chevron FCU and Spectrum Credit Union. The membership is primarily made up of employees, retirees, contractors and affiliates of Chevron, Bechtel plus other Employer Groups. Headquartered in Concord, California, Chevron FCU has 18 branches in California, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah and Virginia, and it serves members across the country and internationally through a networks of co-op branches and ATMs, 24/7 call center, and bank-anywhere digital banking.

For more information, visit https://www.chevronfcu.org/

Federally insured by NCUA.