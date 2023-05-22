Submit Release
Shoulder closure scheduled May 26 on I-94 exit ramp

BISMARCK, N.D. – Shoulder closure scheduled Friday, May 26, both east and west of the westbound Interstate 94 exit ramp 157, and within the Tyler Parkway Interchange in Bismarck.

This shoulder closure will be in place for one week due to a sign installation project.  

A width restriction will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the project. Minor delays may be experienced.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/

