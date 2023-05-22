Dasheeda Dawson, NYC’s Cannabis Czar to Keynote at 9th Annual CWCBExpo in New York, June 1-3, 2023

Leading East Coast Trade Show & Conference Highlights Business Opportunities & Features Project Clean Slate, an Expungement Clinic

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC’s “Cannabis Czar” Dasheeda Dawson, Founding Director of Cannabis NYC, will deliver a Keynote at CWCBExpo on Thursday, June 1st at 10:15 am. Dawson was appointed Founding Director of Cannabis NYC by Mayor Eric Adams in October 2022, and she oversees the interagency creation and curation of citywide resources and services to help build an equitable and sustainable cannabis industry, including helping entrepreneurs to apply for licenses, access financing opportunities, and navigate municipal regulations. CWCBExpo New York, June 1-3, is the longest running cannabis event at the Javits Center and in New York City, and has become the premier B2B trade show and conference on the East Coast.

During Dawson’s keynote, attendees will be able to hear first-hand about the support that the NYC Department of Small Business Services, through Cannabis NYC, is providing to help the legalized cannabis industry flourish including public education, capital investment, certification programs and first-of-its-kind business solutions for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs.

“CWCBExpo is an exciting opportunity to talk directly to the community about what’s next for the City’s burgeoning legal cannabis industry,” said Dasheeda Dawson. “This partnership will shine a spotlight on the citywide resources and services available to all New Yorkers interested in cannabis, particularly for those disproportionately impacted by previous prohibition and criminalization.”

“Bringing our Lift Off! Cannabis NYC tour to this year’s CWCBExpo doesn’t just represent new business opportunities, but it further amplifies our ongoing mission to provide equitable access and restorative justice in every sector of the developing industry. I’m looking forward to the work we can do together now and in the future,” Dawson added.

With the legalized cannabis market in New York and the tri-state area on track to be a multi-billion dollar industry, CWCBExpo will provide unmatched insight and education on this multi-layered business sector. More highlights include:

-Interactive panel sessions exploring all angles of the business including: Social Equity: Entrepreneurs, Change Makers, and Heroes; Consumer Products: What are the most Popular and Hottest Products? and Technology to Maximize ROI for Grow Facilities From Seed to Processing.

-The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (NYS OCM) hosting a specialized seminar program designed exclusively for CWCBExpo attendees on Saturday, June 3rd, and ends with a CAURD (Conditional Adult Use Dispensary) Q& A session

-“Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Business Bootcamp: How to Execute Your Operational Plans for a Successful Launch and Business Operation,” moderated by Sara Gullickson, Founder, CEO, and Maxime Kot, President of Cannabis Business Advisors

-The CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum, running alongside CWCBExpo on June 1-2, which includes a talk with Tremaine Wright, Chair, New York State Cannabis Control Board.

-Specialty show floor areas such as the Women Pavilion spotlighting innovative products and services from emerging women-owned companies; University Row featuring leading academic cannabis curriculums; “LGBTQ+ Proud Mary Lounge” providing a safe and welcoming place to network, learn, and build a community of business and entrepreneurial interests and debuting this year Cannabis NYC, Veterans Rally Point, and Grower’s Field.

Project Clean Slate, the social justice program created by Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) is hosting a cannabis expungement clinic inside CWCBExpo on Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. Free passes will be provided to those in need of expungement services with pre-registration required here: https://projectcleanslate.org/cwcbexpo-2023-pre-regis

“The criminalization of marijuana disproportionately impacted black and brown people,” said Roz McCarthy, M4MM Founder & CEO. “This is an opportunity to reduce some of the impact and damage individuals with these charges have faced.”

“The war on drugs has devastated our communities. Expungement is a way to help even out the field, and a way that we are helping to not only repair some of the harm but also restore people in our communities. They will no longer be barred from obtaining gainful employment, sufficient housing and if they choose, be able to participate in this now legal thriving cannabis industry.” said LaKisha Camese, Project Clean Slate Program Director.

A hallmark of the CWCBExpo New York events are the ample business-building opportunities including the Networking Mixer, Industry Yacht Party, and Cannabis Week fund raisers and gatherings including the NORML FORML. CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A) with the most innovative product, service and technology companies showcasing their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to:

https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny. For more information email: cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry and held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.