ATV Operator Injured in Weare

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen

603-271-3361

May 22, 2023

Weare, NH – At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, a Conservation Officer and the Weare Police Department responded to the report of an ATV crash in the area of 60 Oak Ridge Road in Weare, NH. At the time of the crash, Timothy Hayes, 40, of Weare, NH, was operating an ATV on Oak Ridge Road, which is is not open to OHRV use.

While attempting to make a turn, his ATV rolled and Hayes sustained a head injury and laceration to his head. Hayes was initially unconscious and was transported, by ambulance, to Concord Hospital. Hayes was not wearing a helmet or any other OHRV safety gear at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol are believed to be the main contributing factors to the crash. The Weare Police Department is handling the Driving While Intoxicated investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Officers would like to remind riders to operate machines in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications, not operate on a road unless posted otherwise, wear a helmet while riding, and not drink and ride.