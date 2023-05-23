Bailiwick Receives Bronze Stevie Award for Outstanding Service Customer for Second Consecutive Year
Bailiwick is the Only Managed IT Company to be Recognized for Customer Service by the American Business Awards
We are especially proud that Bailiwick was the only company in the managed IT sector to be recognized for outstanding customer service.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailiwick, a leader in providing professionally managed integration solutions, announced that the Company has received a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service by the American Business Awards (ABA) for the second consecutive year.
— Bob Marko, Bailiwick President and CEO
According to the ABA—a premier business awards program--Bailiwick was selected as a bronze medal winner based on the Company’s exceptional customer service, which were demonstrated through commitment to delivering personalized, timely, and effective solutions to their client’s large-scale technology initiatives. The Stevie Award recognizes companies that have shown excellence in customer service practices, which are essential to building customer loyalty and driving business success.
“Bailiwick has always placed a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional customer service,” said Bob Marko, Bailiwick President, and CEO. “To receive this recognition for two consecutive years is a testament to our dedication and hard work company wide. Bailiwick’s employees continue to deliver on a promise to provide diligent care throughout every phase of our complex IT initiatives.” Marko continued, “We are especially proud that Bailiwick was the only company in the managed IT sector to be recognized for outstanding customer service.”
About the Stevie Awards
The Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The mission of the Stevie Awards is to recognize and generate public awareness of excellence in the workplace.
About Bailiwick
Bailiwick is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the deployment of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner with some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 25+ year, Fortune 500 client relationships are founded on consistent care, quality, and urgency. For more information visit www.bailiwick.com.
