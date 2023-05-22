RE: SUGARBUSH ACCESS RD AND TIMBERLINE DR IN WARREN
UPDATE: GMP IS ON SCENE WITH THEIR OWN TRAFFIC CREW. ROADWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED FOR ANOTHER 5 HOURS.
Michelle Bulger
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
Phone: 802.878.7111
Fax: 802.878.3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
BERLIN BARRACKS
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
SUGARBUSH ACCESS RD is CLOSED/ EXPERIENCING DELAYS in the area of TIMBERLINE DR IN WARREN due to a CRASH INTO A POWER POLE WITH LINES DOWN ACROSS THE ROADWAY.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
