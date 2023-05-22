Webinar: End of Year Enrollment Exits – May 23, 2023

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team for an interactive webinar about exiting student enrollments at the end of the school year. No registration is required to join . The Join Live event link below will be active on the date and time of the webinar.

Maine DOE staff member Shawn Lagasse will also be joining the webinar to review the 3S1 Perkins Career & Technical Education (CTE) report as well.

The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Webinars and Presentations page on the Helpdesk Website. It may take a few days to get the recording posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible.

If this webinar is canceled , there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

End-of-Year Enrollment Exits Webinar:

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov