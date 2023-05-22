Community Housing Innovations to Host Homeownership Expo and Help Individuals on their Journey to Homeownership

Homeownership Expo Flyer

Attendees will gain the tools needed to be successful on their journey to homeownership

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations is hosting a Homeownership Expo on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Melville Marriott located at 1350 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, NY. This year’s Homeownership Expo will empower attendees to take the next step in their homeownership journey and give them the tools needed to be successful.

“Homeownership is the foundation of wealth creation and represents stability, independence, and freedom,” said Ron Abad, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, of Community Housing Innovations. “We look forward to our Homeownership Expo as we continue our mission and help people achieve the goal of homeownership.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with lenders, realtors, community partners, and nonprofit organizations. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend a panel discussion on affordable homeownership and a presentation on Homebuyer Grant Programs. The vendors that will be in attendance are Admire Construction, Bank of America, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Citibank, Citizens Bank, DREAM Homes, Emigrant Bank, First Republic Bank, Guaranteed Rate, Keller Williams Prestige Properties, KeyBank, M&T Bank, NYS Department of Public Services, ReMax, Ridgewood Savings Bank, and SONMYA.

This year’s Homeownership Expo is sponsored by Emigrant Bank, Guaranteed Rate, KeyBank, and M&T Bank. The Homeownership Expo is free to attend with registration required. To register, please visit https://www.communityhousing.org/events/homeownership-expo/. For additional information about this year’s event, please contact (914) 595-0992 or email intake@communityhousing.org.

About Community Housing Innovations.: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.