Governor DeSantis Receives 12 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 6, 2023, to act on these bills.

 

CS/CS/SB 130 – Domestic Violence

CS/CS/SB 838 – Proceeds Funding Motorcycle Safety Education

CS/SB 574 – Termination of Agreements by a Servicemember

CS/HB 1047 – Offenses Against Certain Animals

CS/HB 537 – Custody and Supervision of Specified Offenders

CS/CS/HB 535 – Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers

CS/CS/HB 139 – Benefits, Training, and Employment for Veterans and Their Spouses

CS/HB 485 – Veterans’ Services and Recognition

CS/HB 635 – Dental Services for Veterans

CS/CS/HB 233 – Deceased Individuals

CS/CS/HB 1285 – Florida State Guard

CS/HB 621 – Death Benefits for Active Duty Servicemembers

 

