Governor DeSantis Receives 12 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 6, 2023, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/SB 130 – Domestic Violence CS/CS/SB 838 – Proceeds Funding Motorcycle Safety Education CS/SB 574 – Termination of Agreements by a Servicemember CS/HB 1047 – Offenses Against Certain Animals CS/HB 537 – Custody and Supervision of Specified Offenders CS/CS/HB 535 – Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers CS/CS/HB 139 – Benefits, Training, and Employment for Veterans and Their Spouses CS/HB 485 – Veterans’ Services and Recognition CS/HB 635 – Dental Services for Veterans CS/CS/HB 233 – Deceased Individuals CS/CS/HB 1285 – Florida State Guard CS/HB 621 – Death Benefits for Active Duty Servicemembers

