Freemarket Secures Growth Capital Investment From Baird Capital

Freemarket Baird Capital

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Freemarket, a leading fintech platform for regulated B2B cross-border payments and currency exchange, announced a growth capital investment from Baird Capital’s Global Private Equity Fund. The investment supports Freemarket's continuing fast growth and international expansion, as well as providing a partial cash-out to existing shareholders. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Freemarket provides its customers with reliable and efficient B2B cross-border payments through its proprietary technology platform. Freemarket's global banking network and innovative technology platform enables customers to send payments/funds efficiently to over 100 countries in 140 currencies, removing cross-border payments complexities, improving transparency and increasing efficiency.

In 2022, Freemarket ranked #12 in the Sunday Times Hundred* and #25 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program which celebrates and champions the UK’s fastest-growing technology businesses. In 2023, Freemarket ranked #81 in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies.

“We are delighted to partner with Baird Capital at this exciting stage in Freemarket’s growth journey.” said Alex Hunn, Freemarket’s Founder and CEO. “Baird Capital’s partnership approach, international capabilities, Financial Services sector expertise and cultural alignment made them the obvious partner for us and our clients.”

“Alex and team have built a fantastic business. We are excited to support Freemarket’s ambitious growth plans.” said Michael Holgate, Partner with Baird Capital’s Global Private Equity team. “Freemarket is a high growth business with a differentiated technology platform operating in a large and resilient global market. The business has many potential growth avenues, and we are delighted to be selected as Freemarket’s investment partner.”

Holgate has joined Freemarket’s board of directors.

Baird Capital was advised by Squire Patton Boggs (Legal), Grant Thornton (Financial, Tax, & Regulatory Diligence), Oliver Wyman (Commercial Diligence) and finnCap (M&A Advisor). Freemarket was advised by Osborne Clarke (Legal).

*The Sunday Times 100, Britain's fastest-growing private companies. The league table takes on the baton from The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 series, which celebrated the country's leading entrepreneurs for 24 years. The 2022 league table is supported by Barclays Private Bank and DHL Express.

###

About Freemarket

Freemarket works with businesses to accelerate their growth by giving them access to cross-border payments and currency exchange in over 140 currencies and across 100 countries optimized for their needs through a single API integration and its proprietary platform.

About Baird Capital

Baird Capital manages two investment platforms: Global Private Equity and U.S. Venture Capital and makes investments in B2B technology & services-focused companies around the world. Having invested in 338 companies over its history, Baird Capital partners with entrepreneurs and, leveraging its executive networks, strives to build exceptional companies. Baird Capital provides operational support to its portfolio companies through teams on the ground in the United States, Europe and Asia, a proactive portfolio operations team and a deep network of relationships, which together strive to deliver enhanced shareholder value. Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co. For more information, please visit BairdCapital.com.

Baird Capital Partners Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Media Contact: