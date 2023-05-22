Heartbreaking Tragedy Strikes Local Community: Mother En Route to Son's Baseball Game Killed in Milton Car Accident
In an unimaginable turn of events, a vibrant and loving mother, Kaylyn Touhey, tragically lost her life in a devastating car accident on May 16th.MILTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unimaginable turn of events, a vibrant and loving mother, Kaylyn Touhey, tragically lost her life in a devastating car accident on May 16th. She was on her way to cheer on her beloved son, Benjamin Sculky, at his eagerly anticipated baseball game in Milton, New York. The entire community now mourns the loss of a remarkable woman whose spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.
The incident occurred when Kaylyn Touhey, a dedicated mother and pillar of strength, was involved in a fatal collision on Route 9W. She had embarked on a routine journey filled with excitement and joy, eagerly anticipating the chance to witness her son's passion and share in his triumphs on the baseball field. However, fate had other plans, forever altering the lives of her family and friends.
With an infectious smile and a heart full of love, Kaylyn Touhey embraced life with an unwavering spirit. Her radiant presence could brighten the darkest of days, and her unwavering support and encouragement were a source of inspiration to her loved ones. She was a beacon of light, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a word of comfort.
The tragic loss of Kaylyn Touhey leaves a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the entire community. Her absence will be felt deeply, as her kindness, compassion, and unwavering devotion to her loved ones were the very essence of her being. The impact of her loss reverberates through the community, as she touched the lives of countless individuals with her selflessness and genuine warmth.
In the wake of this heart-wrenching tragedy, we come together to extend our heartfelt support to Benjamin Sculky, Kaylyn's beloved son. As Benjamin navigates the difficult path of grief and healing, we humbly request your assistance in ensuring his future and well-being.
In honor of Kaylyn's memory and her unwavering love for Benjamin, we have established a GoFundMe campaign titled "In Loving Memory of Kaylyn Touhey." This campaign aims to provide financial assistance to support Benjamin's educational aspirations, extracurricular activities, and overall well-being during this challenging time.
Donations made to the campaign will directly contribute to Benjamin's future endeavors, helping him pursue his dreams and ensuring that Kaylyn's legacy of love and support lives on. As a community, we can make a profound difference in the life of this exceptional young individual who has experienced such a profound loss.
We kindly invite you to visit the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3WrKXRv to learn more about Benjamin's story and make a donation if you are able. Your contribution, no matter the size, will have a meaningful impact on Benjamin's life, providing him with the resources and opportunities he deserves to thrive.
The passing of Kaylyn Touhey has left an indelible void in the hearts of those who knew her, and it is in times like these that our community's strength and compassion shine through. By rallying together and offering our support, we can alleviate the burden on Benjamin's shoulders and remind him that he is not alone.
We encourage you to share the GoFundMe campaign with your networks, friends, and family, as their generosity can help make a lasting difference in Benjamin's life. Every donation, every act of kindness, brings us one step closer to creating a brighter future for Benjamin and honoring the memory of his remarkable mother.
For further inquiries or media assistance, please contact:
Michelle Lepore - 845-656-6003- Michelle@michellebaronemedia.com
Michelle Lepore
MBM Marketing
+1 845-656-6003
email us here