Kingston, New York Revitalization Is Two Decades In The Making
Keith Slifstein, initiated the driving force behind Kingston’s beautiful historic waterfront on the Strand downtown.KINGSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been nearly two decades since Hudson Valley native and former New York Ranger draft pick, Keith Slifstein, initiated the driving force behind Kingston’s beautiful historic waterfront on the Strand downtown. Now today, it continues to flourish with increasing diverse restaurants, pop-art exhibits, and what we hope to see again soon, community events.
Back in 2002 the Thomas Cornell Steamship Company boiler repair building was converted into the widely popular “Steel House” restaurant and night club. Slifstein knew the first way to get Kingston thriving was to get it noticed and establish it as an attractive place to visit and live. With the waterfront ambiance and themed weekend events, The Steel House quickly became the “must-be” place in the area, for both locals, and tourists. And that was only the beginning:
With the influx of investments, “shovel-ready” opportunities for developers, and the resurgences of cafes, boutiques, and recreational spaces- Kingston’s historic and waterfront districts continued to be in the fast lane. In fact, it was selected as the winner of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization initiative in the Mid-Hudson Region which has helped re-vamp infrastructure, boost the local economy, and has ensured the preservation of the city’s history.
Since his vision, Slifstein has opened many successful restaurants, clubs, and helped facilitate the creation of hedge fund, Juggernaut Market Neutral, LLC. Slifstein stays true to his continued mission to develop the communities he’s come to love. “From Newburgh to Kingston to Poughkeepsie and Beacon, the Hudson Valley offers so many vibrant neighborhoods and an endless potential to live and raise a family. My father was a hardnosed businessman who enjoyed giving back to the community, I learned from him and I want my daughters to one day continue with this vision.
Today the Steel House is known as Ole Savanna Southern Table and Bar and continues to be a crowd favorite. It will always be known as Kingston’s jewel in the waterfront crown.
