Media at the 111th International Labour Conference

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Conference (ILC), the annual meeting of the membership of the International Labour Organization, (ILO), will be held at the UN Palais des Nations in Geneva from 5–16 June 2023.

Delegates representing workers, employers and governments from the ILO's 187 Member States will address a broad range of issues affecting the world of work. These include:

Quality apprenticeships – a second discussion on the possibilities for a new labour standard.

Social protection (labour protection) – a recurrent discussion on this strategic objective.

A general discussion on a just transition, including consideration of industrial policies and technology, to progress towards environmentally sustainable economies and societies for all.

Proposals for a Convention and Recommendation concerning the partial revision of 15 international labour instruments, following the inclusion of the principle of a safe and healthy working environment within the ILO’s framework of fundamental principles and rights at work.

In addition, a high-level World of Work Summit will take place on the 14 and 15 June, on the theme of “Social Justice for All”. The Summit will include addresses and panel discussions that will bring together Heads of State and Government, the ILO Director-General, and high-level representatives from the United Nations, other international organizations, and employers’ and workers’ organizations. It will be an opportunity for a wide-ranging exchange of views and ideas on the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss the Global Coalition for Social Justice, a proposed initiative that was welcomed by the Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session in March 2023.

Further details of the International Labour Conference’s agenda will be available on the Conference website. Information on the work of the technical committees will also be posted on the committees’ own webpages, as it becomes available.

Journalists wishing to attend sessions of the Committee on the Application of Standards will need to be accompanied by a Department of Communication staff member.



Geneva-based journalists accredited to the UN

Geneva-based journalists already accredited to the UN will be able to access the press galleries of meetings that are open to the press using their UNOG badges. Those with photo or video equipment should inform the ILO News Unit in advance, ( newsroom@ilo.org or +41(0)22 / 799-7912), specifying the date and time they wish to enter. Please note that for security reasons, filming on the plenary floor is limited and requires a staff member from the Department of Communication (DCOMM) to be present.

UNOG-accredited journalists who want to access the ILO building should inform the ILO News Unit in DCOMM in advance: (newsroom@ilo.org or +41(0)22 / 799-7912).



Journalists not accredited to the UN

To obtain accreditation for the conference, journalists should complete the accreditation form and send it, with all the information and documents requested, to communication@ilo.org , using the subject line ‘ILC press accreditation’.

Journalists who may require assistance from the ILO to facilitate entry visas for Switzerland should send a request by e-mail to communication@ilo.org, using the subject line ‘VISA & ILC’, along with the exact dates of the intended visit, a copy of a valid passport, a copy of a valid professional press card and a letter of assignment from the Editor-in-Chief of the media outlet concerned.

Press badges will be available for collection from the ILO accreditation desk at ILO HQ, on presentation of a valid passport, a valid professional press card and a letter of assignment from the Editor-in-Chief of the media concerned.

The accreditation desk will be at the ILO building, in the P1 parking next to the building entrance door (Porte 5 Nord). Further details of the functioning and opening hours will be available closer to the conference.

Journalists wishing to bring photo or video equipment into the Palais des Nations or to the ILO building should inform the ILO News Unit in DCOMM in advance (newsroom@ilo.org or +41(0)22/ 799-7912) and be prepared to pass through security checks at the Palais des Nations with their equipment.

Dedicated press shuttle buses will be available to the media between the ILO building and the Palais des Nations. The buses will have a “P” badge on their windows. These press shuttle buses will terminate outside the Pregny gate at the Palais des Nations so that passengers can walk through the main entrance with their equipment for security checks.

More information for journalists will be published prior to the opening of the Conference.

For more information please contact newsroom@ilo.org.