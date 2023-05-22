AVer and Audio-Technica Collaborate to Deliver Premium Video Collaboration Solutions

AVer & Audio-Technica Partnership

AVer Information Inc. and Audio-Technica are announcing a new alliance to provide a variety of innovative video collaboration solutions.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Inc. and Audio-Technica are announcing a new alliance to provide a variety of innovative video collaboration solutions. The Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN is an advanced ceiling microphone used individually or in multiples to capture clear, natural speech while remaining unobtrusive. When paired with AVer’s variety of PTZ cameras and powerful PTZ Link software, these products produce a premium, streamlined video experience for participants.

Stanley Cheng, Vice President of AVer, states: “Our alliance with Audio-Technica has allowed us to reach new heights in video broadcasting. As the ATND1061DAN is attached above the speakers and remains out-of-sight, it captures high-quality audio, allowing participants to focus on the important matters at hand rather than worrying about how their voices will be captured.”

“Our collaboration with AVer creates advanced video solutions,” says Matt Markgraf, Strategic Partnerships and Alliance Manager at Audio-Technica U.S. “The AVer PTZ Link can analyze the ATND1061DAN’s collected position data of speaking individuals, then proceed to point AVer cameras at the correct person speaking. This seamless system will help many users increase user productivity and efficiency.”

For more on the Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN, please visit audio-technica.com/en-eu/atnd1061.

For more on the AVer PTZ Link, please visit presentation.aver.com/line/pro-av/ptz-link.

About Audio-Technica

Celebrating 60 years of audio excellence worldwide, Audio-Technica is a leading innovator in transducer technology, renowned for the design and manufacture of microphones, wireless microphones, headphones, mixers, and turntables for the audio industry. For more information on the complete range of Audio-Technica products, visit audio-technica.com.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. AVer's product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes.