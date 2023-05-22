OLOID Showcases its Latest Products for Cyber and Physical Security Convergence at Dell Technologies World 2023
OLOID's physical identity and access products enhance security, automate business operations and deliver a better employee experience at leading organizations.SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OLOID Inc., a leading provider of physical identity and access technology, will be showcasing its full range of physical identity and access products at the Mandalay Bay, booth #604, Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas from May 22nd to 25th, 2023.
OLOID unifies cyber and physical identities to enhance security and provide a better user experience. Its products take a retrofit approach to modernizing physical security and access, working in harmony with existing IT and security infrastructure. This is made possible through certified integrations with major Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), enabling companies to move data seamlessly between HR, IT, and other cyber systems and most commercially available PACS.
OLOID’s products allows organizations to authenticate user identity, automate security and business operations, and manage identities through centralized cloud-based orchestration across multiple locations. Modern physical access products help establish workplace identity using multiple access modes, including mobile, QR-code, and facial authentication. Customers can choose from various products to enable a secure and welcoming experience for employees, contractors and visitors:
* Cloud Key: Cloud-based access through app and web-based access modes on existing PACS, without any new hardware The Smart Reader also doubles up as a Time Clock, providing convenient, tablet-based time tracking through face and QR-code-based authentication.
* M-Tag: Bluetooth-based mobile access upgrade without disrupting the existing access control systems
* Smart Reader: Facial authentication and QR-code-based access that works with off-the-shelf OLOID-certified devices
“Physical identity and access management is a critical business process for protecting assets and people, and for providing a frictionless and welcoming workplace experience. Unification of cybersecurity systems and OLOID’s retrofit access control products help organizations modernize the end-user experience, improve business processes through automation supported by backend integrations, and make better decisions from physical access analytics”, said Mohit Garg, Co-Founder & CEO of OLOID.
OLOID provides powerful integrations with a host of Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), IT systems, and other physical security infrastructure through workflow automation. OLOID's Workflows product is a no-code/low-code workflow engine that helps organizations maximize the potential of their current systems by automating daily routine events and processes, comprising more than just physical access, security, and identity management, to automate physical security and business operations.
“OLOID’s innovation has the potential to transform the hardware-centric access control industry into a Software-as-a-Service model with minimal capital expenditure,” said Gregg Adkin, Managing Director at Dell Technologies Capital. “With the movement towards hybrid work and hot desking, employers are reevaluating many aspects of the physical workplace. Seamless access control will be an important part of this shift, and OLOID can take away a big part of the costs and heavy lifting of ripping and replacing existing systems and hardware.”
The convergence of cyber and physical identities comes to the forefront with the Passwordless Authenticator product for frontline workers and shared devices. It eliminates the need for traditional approaches of using usernames and passwords as login credentials. It does not require mobile-phone-based one-time passwords (OTP), authenticator app-based secure codes, or any special hardware.
“The login process for frontline workers can be cumbersome as existing login technology was not designed for shared devices and the constraints presented by deskless work environments. With the Passwordless Authenticator, frontline workers can authenticate themselves quickly and easily, without the need to remember complex passwords”, said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-Founder & CTO of OLOID.
The Passwordless Authenticator leverages physical identity factors such as facial authentication, QR code, and existing RFID access cards for unique identification and verification of the user before granting them access. These authentication methods do not require any device-specific authentication or a high degree of technical proficiency from the user, making it suitable for shared devices and frontline workers.
The OLOID team will be at booth #604, in the DTC Innovation Alley, at DTW’ 2023, to share more about the company’s retrofit products and the unification of cyber & physical identities for contemporary organizations.
About OLOID
OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. OLOID's objective is to establish a unified identity framework that connects and manages workplace identity and access by integrating with HR, IT, and various systems of records, thus enabling a unified digital identity across the organization. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, OLOID is backed by renowned investors including Dell Technology Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Emergent Ventures, and WestWave Capital.
Visit https://www.oloid.ai/ to learn more.
