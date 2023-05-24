Amanotes and TheFatRat collab to launch electrifying new track “HUNGER” across top music games
Our partnership with TheFatRat brings artists and listeners closer, making a positive impact on the world. Together, we contribute to charitable efforts, hoping to make a significant difference.”SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanotes, a leading Interactive Music Company with many top-charting music games, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Gaming Music artist TheFatRat, in releasing his latest electrifying hit, “HUNGER”' across their top games. In a remarkable display of generosity, TheFatRat has pledged to donate all the profits from "HUNGER" to support children in Manila in their pursuit of education through the Purple Community Fund.
— Silver, CPO and Co-founder of Amanotes
“HUNGER” debuted simultaneously in Amanotes' top-charting games on May 10th. Players of popular music games such as Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, and Dancing Road, among others, were treated to the pulsating beats and infectious melodies of “HUNGER”. This synchronized release across multiple apps showcases the strong bond between TheFatRat and Amanotes, further cementing their commitment to delivering exceptional interactive music experiences to a global audience.
"HUNGER" is the continuation of TheFatRat's story that began in "Out Of The Rain", focusing on two siblings living under dire circumstances in a futuristic city. The younger brother possesses creative abilities, while the older sister is a fierce protector, despite desiring peace. TheFatRat envisioned the artwork for this song with the main characters living in trash mountains and while looking for inspirational images he found the Manila trash mountains, where children and their families live in the fuming, malodorous, and often poisonous trash. This prompted him to take action by pairing up with Jane from the Purple Community Fund to improve education opportunities for children in Manila, recognizing that education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty.
Notably, TheFatRat's generosity extends beyond the release of "HUNGER". By donating all the profits from the song, TheFatRat aims to provide children in Manila with access to education through Purple Community Funding. This generous initiative showcases the shared values of Amanotes and TheFatRat, highlighting their dedication to making a positive impact on society and supporting underprivileged communities. Each 50 Euro a month supports one child to go to school and the long term goal is to help every child in the landfills. You can find more info about the charity and make a contribution by click TheFatRat-Charity.
TheFatRat's catchy musical style, blended with Amanotes' expertise in creating immersive interactive music gameplay experiences, promises to fulfill gaming and EDM lovers. This partnership marks the continuation of a successful collaboration between Amanotes and TheFatRat, following their previous chart-topping hits that garnered millions of streams and fan admiration. Top TheFatRat EDM hits now available on Amanotes games are Unity, Monody, The Calling, No No No.
In a statement, TheFatRat expressed his excitement about partnering with Amanotes once again: "I’m thrilled to partner with Amanotes once again, releasing "HUNGER" in their popular games - Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, to name a few. It’s always a pleasure to see them turn my music into interactive experiences, giving it a completely new dimension."
This partnership between Amanotes and TheFatRat exemplifies the power of blending music and gaming to create unique entertainment experiences. "HUNGER" sets the stage for an electrifying journey that will resonate with fans of both TheFatRat and Amanotes' games.
About Amanotes:
Amanotes is a leading interactive music company with the vision to create the number one interactive music ecosystem. They develop music-related mobile games that have been downloaded 2.9 billion times worldwide. Some of their chart-topping hyper-casual games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.
Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide (2019)
Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide. (2021)
Amanotes is ranked Top-20 Mobile App Publisher worldwide across all categories (2019).
Amanotes amassed more than 2,8 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.
About TheFatRat:
TheFatRat is known to be the world's most influential Gaming Music artist. His music ranges from euphoric progressive house to trap and melodic glitch-hop, with a heavy influence of video game music. With currently 6+ million fans on YouTube and 10 million fans on all platforms around the globe, he is boasting one of the largest followings and most engaging fan-bases on the web for an artist in his genre. The artist's forward-thinking approach to lift copyright restrictions on his music has led to him having been featured in 30+ million videos from a range of different content creators - collectively accounting for over 29 billion views on YouTube. Over the years he has become one of the most top-charting acts in dance music, having had multiple singles remain in the iTunes top 50 for over 3 years straight. He has had his music sync-to-screen for advertising giants including Coca-Cola and popular video games like the top-grossing Dota 2, Rocket League, Rolling Sky, and Game For Peace and he has planted himself as the go-to-artist for Esports brands like ESL and Dreamhack.
