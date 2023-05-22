Cityscape Launches CityscapeWIRE with Overwhelming Delegate Attendance
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CityscapeWIRE – the new initiative from Cityscape, aimed at incubating real estate career, development, and advancement opportunities for women – launched last week in Dubai with an oversubscribed event attended by over 110 participants.
Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashed, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, which endorsed the initiative, welcomed participants to the launch that was themed around innovation and sustainability.
The brunch meeting was addressed by an expert panel featuring Anna Skigin, CEO of Frank Porter, Kate Barker, Global Consultant and Sarah Hewerdine, Head of Partnerships at Stake, who credited it with spurring industry transformation.
“We were surrounded by women of all ages from juniors to leadership positions and it was exactly what we need for the industry – change starts here,” commented Hewerdine.
Panel discussions explored non-traditional forms of real estate investment through education, innovation, and sustainability. Delegates learned about innovative forms of real estate investment, including fractional ownership, how to carry out due diligence securely for investment opportunities, restrictions applying to real estate ownership or investment by women, and how to stay abreast of the industry’s ever-changing policy environment.
The panel also highlighted a need for normalisation of the use of REITS in the Middle East and North Africa, a trend towards investment through IoT and AI. Delegates were educated about the need to work closely with Proptech and Fintech operators to develop future projects, focus on sustainability, innovation, and functions in build requirements, and to prioritise data protection in portal management. They were also introduced to AirDNA, which provides accurate statistics on global Airbnb or vacation rental properties, and Dubai Land Department’s DXB interact platform, which lists information related to renting and buying in Dubai.
Discussions also focused on advancing women in real estate with a call to push for more diversity with the aim of attaining 30% of women in leadership positions by 2025.
Interest in the first edition of CityscapeWIRE ran so high that the organizers, Informa Markets, had to close registration a week prior to the launch. Those delegates who did secure a place were fulsome in praise of the event.
Annie Saltzman, Director of McEwen Valley Real Estate, commented: “The event was absolutely amazing. It was great to see powerful woman network and collaborate. I really got inspired.”
Silvia Eldawi, Founder at prop:ologi added: “It was a fantastic day of networking with so many amazing females in the industry. It was such an inspiration and a great opportunity to meet like-minded women and learn some of the truly innovative things happening at the moment.”
CityscapeWIRE’s launch, which closed with bingo and speed networking activities, was curated by an advisory board which has set a two-year programme featuring a mentorship programme, training courses, access to jobs offers for career advancement, virtual events, and workshops as well as a power list to celebrate women achievers in MENA’s real estate sector.
"CityscapeWIRE’s launch event has solidly laid the foundations for a platform that will grow across the region as the main community for women in real estate, " explained Ayla Iqbal, Conference Director – CityscapeWIRE.
“The community will continue to connect and develop online via a dedicated CityscapeWIRE app, website, and Instagram account, as well as quarterly in-person events. We are now looking forward to the second event at Cityscape Global in Riyadh in September, which will further move the dial on diversity in this important industry.”
CityscapeWIRE is supported by Emirates Real Estate Solutions and Gargash Insurance, Associate Sponsors for this event.
