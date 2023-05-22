United Diagnostic Services (UDS) Mobilizes Early Detection Programs for First Responders in Kentucky
UDS advances early detection for first responders in Kentucky through partnership with KPFF at Biennial Convention. Life-saving screenings offered at convention
Our goal is to bring these potentially life-saving screenings to all of Kentucky's first responders, who put their lives on the line for us daily.”NEWPORT, KY, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Diagnostic Services (UDS), a national leader in preventive healthcare, is making significant strides in advancing early detection programs for first responders. Following a successful event in Newport, Kentucky, led by International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) local President Jack Silvati and Executive Board members Audrey Owczazack, UDS is set to bring their gold standard program to the Kentucky Professional Firefighters (KPFF) Biennial Convention.
— UDS CEO Ray Lankin
UDS's robust diagnostic program reached 28 IAFF members at the recent Newport screening. Remarkably, 64% of these individuals had at least one actionable finding, including confirmed cases of Thyroid cancer, leading to necessary medical interventions such as thyroid surgeries. These results underscore the program's life-saving potential and the critical need for such screenings within the first responder community.
The impact of this program extends far beyond the Newport local. On Tuesday, May 23rd, UDS CEO Ray Lankin will address the KPFF Biennial Convention at the invitation of President Joe Bear. Lankin will speak on the specific health risks and occupational exposures facing firefighters and report on recent cancer, heart, and vascular detections achieved through this program in other states.
During the convention, UDS's medical diagnostic team will offer early detection testing to all delegates, furthering the company's commitment to prioritizing first responders' health. Lankin is also expected to discuss opportunities for making these vital early detection programs available to every first responder in Kentucky, representing a significant step towards statewide preventative healthcare.
"As we've seen in Newport, early detection can be the difference between life and death," said Lankin. "Our goal is to bring these potentially life-saving screenings to all of Kentucky's first responders, who put their lives on the line for us daily."
The KPFF and UDS partnership is essential in the fight against unseen health risks within the first responder community. As UDS continues to broaden its reach and impact, Kentucky's first responders stand to benefit significantly from their early detection programs.
About United Diagnostic Services (UDS)
United Diagnostic Services (UDS) is a leading healthcare provider specializing in early detection programs for first responders across the United States. Committed to enhancing first responders' health through preventive care, UDS seeks to empower this critical community with the tools they need to protect their health as fiercely as they defend their communities.
Sue Dyson
United Diagnostic Services
+1 646-854-3299
sdyson@udshealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube