WinXDVD Celebrates 17th Anniversary with 90% OFF on WinX 4-in-1 Bundle and 6 Free Software Gifts

WinXDVD 17th Anniversary Promotion

WinXDVD celebrates its 17th anniversary by offering a 90% off discount on the WinX 4-in-1 Bundle. As an added bonus, customers will also receive 6 gifts.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WinXDVD, a leading provider of cutting-edge multimedia solutions, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 17th-anniversary celebration. To commemorate this special milestone, WinXDVD is unveiling an irresistible promotion featuring the WinX 4-in-1 bundle. This limited-time offer presents customers with an unprecedented opportunity to acquire a comprehensive software package at an unbeatable discount of 90% off the original price. It's important to note that these products are one-time purchases, offering customers lifetime access and free upgrades for one year. Hurry, as this remarkable offer is only valid until June 5th.

For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm

The WinX 4-in-1 bundle combines four powerful software programs: WinX DVD Ripper, WinX Video Converter, WinX DVD Copy Pro, and WinX MediaTrans. Renowned for their outstanding functionality and performance, these software applications are essential tools for multimedia enthusiasts seeking seamless digital experiences. This comprehensive bundle, with a regular price of $213.8, is now available at an astounding price of $29.95, an incredible 90% discount.

Discover the capabilities of each program:

- WinX DVD Ripper is a versatile program that allows users to easily rip and convert DVDs to various formats, including MP4, AVI, WMV, and more. With advanced algorithms and high-quality engine, it ensures fast and lossless DVD ripping while maintaining excellent output quality.

- WinX Video Converter is a comprehensive video conversion tool that supports a wide range of formats, enabling users to convert videos to their desired formats for playback on different devices. It features a user-friendly interface, batch conversion capabilities, and advanced video editing options, making it an indispensable tool for video enthusiasts.

- WinX DVD Copy Pro is a professional DVD backup and cloning software that enables users to make 1:1 DVD copies, clone DVD to ISO image, or copy DVD to MPEG2 file with original quality. It also supports bypassing various DVD copy protections, ensuring a seamless copying process.

- WinX MediaTrans is a powerful iPhone/iPad manager that provides a hassle-free way to transfer and manage media files between iOS devices and computers. Users can easily transfer photos, videos, music, and other media files, create playlists, export and import files in a secure and efficient manner.

To make this anniversary promotion even more enticing, customers who take advantage of the WinX 4-in-1 bundle offer will also receive six additional software gifts valued at an impressive $216.74.

These free gifts include:

- Black&White Projects 5 (Lifetime License/$69 valued): Enhance your photos with advanced editing tools, transforming them into stunning black and white masterpieces.

- IObit Driver Booster (6-Month License/$22.95 valued): Keep your drivers up to date for optimal system performance and enhanced hardware compatibility.

- Recmaster (1-Year License/$19.95 valued): Capture and record your screen effortlessly, perfect for creating tutorials, gameplay videos, and more.

- Wise Care 365 (Lifetime License/$39.95 valued): Optimize and clean your system, ensuring it runs smoothly and efficiently.

- Ashampoo Uninstaller 11 (Lifetime License/$39.99 valued): Completely uninstall programs and remove leftover files, freeing up valuable disk space.

- Audials One (Lifetime License/$24.90 valued): Stream, record, and convert music and videos, providing unlimited entertainment possibilities.

The WinXDVD 17th-anniversary bundle promotion is available for a limited time, ending on June 5th. Customers are encouraged to visit the promotion page to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

About WinXDVD Software

WinXDVD, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., is a global leader in multimedia solutions with 17 years of experience. Aiming to provide industry-leading video audio applications, it has been specialized in DVD digitizing, video conversion, iPhone management, etc., and engaged with over 196,000,000 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/