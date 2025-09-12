Macxvideo AI V3.8 Launches with Dedicated Anime AI Model and iPhone 17 Profiles

Macxvideo AI V3.8 Upgrade

Digiarty Software has rolled out Macxvideo AI V3.8, introducing Anime AI Model for anime video & image enhancement and presets for the iPhone 17 lineup.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software has released Macxvideo AI V3.8, built to help creators and multimedia enthusiasts tackle common challenges in modern content production. Working with animated or hand-drawn visuals can be tricky, as preserving their original quality and style during upscaling often proves difficult. Meanwhile, as new devices like Apple’s iPhone 17 set higher expectations for playback quality, content producers also need tools that ensure smooth viewing and proper formatting. Macxvideo AI V3.8 addresses both sets of challenges with intelligent solutions that preserve artistic detail, simplify processing, and streamline exporting for multiple platforms and devices.

Combined with its full suite of features, including AI-driven video and image enhancement, facial restoration, support for over 420 codecs, compression, 4K screen recording, and built-in editing, Macxvideo AI V3.8 provides a single, unified platform for creators, editors, educators, and media professionals to produce high-quality content efficiently and consistently.

Driving Power of the Anime AI Model in Image and Video Modules

Animating and hand-drawn content contains intricate line work, subtle shading, and carefully designed color palettes, all of which can degrade when enlarged or processed with standard AI models. Maintaining the original style while enhancing resolution requires careful handling, as minor distortions become noticeable in high-definition outputs and can break visual consistency across frames.

Macxvideo AI V3.8 tackles these challenges with a specialized Anime Model in both Image AI and Video AI modules. Trained on anime-style visuals, it sharpens lines, restores color fidelity, and preserves fine details even during AI video upscaling, producing faster, studio-level results without complex manual adjustments.

Optimized for the Latest iPhones 17 Series

Keeping pace with new hardware, Macxvideo AI V3.8 adds preset profiles for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air in its Video Converter. Users can now easily convert and export videos in formats optimized for playback on Apple’s newest devices, ensuring the right balance of resolution, frame rate, and compression for smooth viewing.

Stability and Workflow Improvements

Alongside headline features, this release addresses various bugs and performance issues reported by users. The result is a more reliable upscaling, editing, and conversion experience, with shorter processing times and fewer interruptions across different modules.

A Toolset Built for Modern Creators

With the new Anime Model and enhanced support for devices like the iPhone 17, Macxvideo AI V3.8 provides content makers with a comprehensive, versatile toolkit. It integrates AI-powered video and image enhancement, intelligent conversion, editing, compression, and 4K screen recording within a streamlined macOS interface. These features help users generate high-resolution content optimized for multiple platforms, while minimizing manual adjustments and accelerating complex workflows. As a result, V3.8 enables users to focus on creativity and storytelling, achieving polished, platform-compatible results more efficiently than ever.

Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.8 is available now for download on the official website https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/?ttref=2509-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr. Despite the major upgrade, pricing remains unchanged: $25.95/year, or $45.95 for the lifetime plan which includes lifetime free updates and access to the latest AI features. Purchase options are available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm?ttref=2509-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video enhancing, conversion, media management, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.