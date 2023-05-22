マフィップ Ends Collaboration with Max Sound Corp in the United Kingdom and Japan's Business Venture
マフィップ Ends Business Relation with Max Sound Corp in the United Kingdom Japan and AsiaSHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Via マフィップ hereby notified to all parties and affiliations, the company has ended its collaboration with Max Sound Corp (OTCMKS: MAXD). Let this be known with sincerity, the company’s executive had the pleasure of working with former Max Sound Corp CEO Greg Halpern in pursuing a very lucrative deal in Japan that would further benefit both companies engaging with businesses in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Asia.
During the past year, the company has informed the fans and the general public the company’s collaboration with Max Sound Corp through official press releases both domestically and internationally.
Due to an unforeseen event, マフィップ can no longer represent MAX-D HD AUDIO platform, a trademark of Max Sound Corp in the company’s Japan business venture collaboration and the United Kingdom.
マフィップ light novel translation, manga, audiobooks, anime, films, merchandise and streaming collaboration to continue with the United Kingdom and Japan's business partnership without MAX-D HD AUDIO platform.
The company would like to thank former Max Sound Corp CEO Greg Halpern and best wishes to his future business endeavor.
Additional joint Japan business venture updates will be made available in future global press release as details acceptable to マフィップ and its affiliates.
About Max Sound Corporation (MAX-D)
Patented MAX-D with trademarked HD Audio brings forth technologies that have made a lasting impression on industry celebrities and professionals as well as consumers alike. HD Audio is a registered trademark of Max Sound Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, click the links below. When presented with any choice between MAX-D HD Audio or standard audio, consumers always prefer MAX-D. Watch the MAX-D equivalent to the Pepsi Challenge here: MAX-D Venice Beach Challenge with Bose, Beats and Sony headphones. https://www.maxd.audio
マフィップ is a new emerging privately held international management organization engaging and co-producing upcoming Japanese franchise brand manga, anime, music, and live action film through translation of light novel series. This organization is here to entertain the audience worldwide as well partnering with innovative technologies, publication and entertainment companies. All other trademarks and music are the property of their respective owners. Red art, images, characters & stories are owned and copyrighted through RED ©2023 陳 順 元 & 陳 元 天 使. All Rights Reserved. https://www.mafip.org
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound's and its Affiliates intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound and its Affiliates disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website https://www.maxd.audio/ or at http://www.sec.gov.
アレックス C. チェン
マフィップ
