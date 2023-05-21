Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault (x4) / Criminal Threatening (x4)

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 23B4003045

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                          

 

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: May 20th, 2023, at 2322 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 4, Killington, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x4)

                      Criminal Threatening (x4)

 

 

ACCUSED: Ralph Schneider                                            

 

AGE: 61

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

 

VICTIM #1: David Chandler

 

AGE: 42

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Campbellsville, Kentucky

 

 

VICTIM #2: Jacob Fedinez

 

AGE: 21

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania

 

 

VICTIM #3: Lucas Shreck

 

AGE: 19

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania

 

 

VICTIM #4: Jace Hoffman

 

AGE: 19

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Jacob Fedinez, from a campsite located on Vermont Route 4 in the Town of Killington, Vermont, stating that a male there hit a car with an axe and threatened to cut people’s heads off.

 

An investigation determined that 61-year-old Ralph Schneider was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use the deadly weapon on others along with knowingly threatening persons that as a result put them in reasonable fear of death or serious injury.

Schneider was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued along with Schneider being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

 

BAIL: $5000.00

 

MUG SHOT: No

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/2023 at 12:30 PM

 

           

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault (x4) / Criminal Threatening (x4)

