Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault (x4) / Criminal Threatening (x4)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4003045

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 20th, 2023, at 2322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 4, Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x4)

Criminal Threatening (x4)

ACCUSED: Ralph Schneider

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

VICTIM #1: David Chandler

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Campbellsville, Kentucky

VICTIM #2: Jacob Fedinez

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania

VICTIM #3: Lucas Shreck

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania

VICTIM #4: Jace Hoffman

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Jacob Fedinez, from a campsite located on Vermont Route 4 in the Town of Killington, Vermont, stating that a male there hit a car with an axe and threatened to cut people’s heads off.

An investigation determined that 61-year-old Ralph Schneider was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use the deadly weapon on others along with knowingly threatening persons that as a result put them in reasonable fear of death or serious injury.

Schneider was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued along with Schneider being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/2023 at 12:30 PM

