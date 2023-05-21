Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault (x4) / Criminal Threatening (x4)
CASE#: 23B4003045
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 20th, 2023, at 2322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 4, Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x4)
Criminal Threatening (x4)
ACCUSED: Ralph Schneider
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
VICTIM #1: David Chandler
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Campbellsville, Kentucky
VICTIM #2: Jacob Fedinez
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania
VICTIM #3: Lucas Shreck
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania
VICTIM #4: Jace Hoffman
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Trout Run, Pennsylvania
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Jacob Fedinez, from a campsite located on Vermont Route 4 in the Town of Killington, Vermont, stating that a male there hit a car with an axe and threatened to cut people’s heads off.
An investigation determined that 61-year-old Ralph Schneider was armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use the deadly weapon on others along with knowingly threatening persons that as a result put them in reasonable fear of death or serious injury.
Schneider was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A judicial official was contacted and conditions of release were issued along with Schneider being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/2023 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.