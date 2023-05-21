Hà Nội to apply many food safety solutions

VIETNAM, May 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will apply many solutions to improve the efficiency of food safety assurance this year, which enhances trade, connection, and supply chains to serve citizens, according to Trần Thị Phương Lan, director of Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade.

She made the statement at the opening ceremony of the "Hanoi City Safe Agricultural Products Fair 2023" organised by Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade on Thursday.

The fair will be held from May 18 to May 22 at Roman Square - An Bình City, Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội.

It attracts more than 150 booths of 100 companies from 19 provinces and districts with a variety of agricultural food and OCOP products from different brands.

The fair is organised to introduce and connect production and business models, safe food chains, and local products to urban consumers. It also aims to encourage Vietnamese people to prioritise using Vietnamese goods.

In recent years, the Hà Nội's People's Committee has directed the task of maintaining food safety, spreading information and training on legal guidelines about safe food manufacturing and business practices.

According to the report of the city's Department of Industry and Trade, in 2022 and the first four months of 2023, there were 21 training courses, one workshop with about 3,000 participants, and 86,000 publications, leaflets, and banners to promote food safety. Furthermore, they coordinated the broadcasting of four reports and news articles in newspapers, radio stations, and the Department's web portal.

They also organised the inspection and examination of 101 food production and trading businesses, thereby, finding and sanctioning 13 businesses and fining them VNĐ106.1 million (US$4,516.81).

Customers are recommended to buy high-quality products at fair prices to support business development, encourage production, and economic recovery. — VNS