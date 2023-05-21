First pilgrims’ flights land in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s airports on Sunday received the first pilgrims’ flights arriving in the Kingdom to perform Hajj at the House of Allah for the 1444 AH season

MEKKAH, MEKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s airports on Sunday received the first pilgrims’ flights arriving in the Kingdom to perform Hajj at the House of Allah for the 1444 AH season, which is seen as a mark of the plans’ success as set forth by the Kingdom to better serve the guests of Allah who come from different countries around the world to perform their duty towards their creator.A flight from Bangladesh landed on Sunday morning at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where passengers were greeted by Deputy Minister for Hajj Affairs Ayed Algwinm, as well as the ambassador Bangladesh to the Kingdom, along with members of the Bangladeshi diplomatic corps, who offered a passionate welcome to the guests of Allah and thus reflecting the welcoming nature of the Saudi culture as well as the Kingdom's keenness to offer the pilgrims all sorts of comfort while performing their pilgrimage in an atmosphere distinguished by factors of ease and safety.Deputy Minister for Hajj Affairs Ayed Algwinm emphasized the Kingdom’s pride to be the home to Islam ’s main Two Holy Mosques as well as the pride taken in serving their purposes since the era of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, God rest his soul, until the reign of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and with constant follow-up from His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of the Kingdom.Algwinm explained that this current Hajj season is highly anticipated with the return of bigger numbers of pilgrims never seen since before the Coronavirus pandemic.The deputy minister for Hajj also highlighted the efforts offered by all concerned sectors to facilitate the journey of the guests of Allah, while pointing out that the ministry’s goals include an improvement to the services provided to both hajj and Umrah pilgrims via improving the skills of the field service personnel through adopting effective training programs.On the other hand, another flight arriving from Malaysian landed in Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, where pilgrims were welcomed by Mohammed Al-Bejawi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Visit Affairs, as well as ambassadors and consuls of a number of Arab and Islamic countries, who greeted the passengers with bouquets of flowers, Ajwa dates and bottles of Zamzam water.Al-Bejawi delivered a speech through which he stressed the Kingdom’s readiness for this year's Hajj season by providing the best services to the pilgrims to enrich and deepen their religious experience from the time of their arrival until their departure, based on the directives of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The landing of the first vanguards of international pilgrims’ flights in Jeddah and Medina is the first chapter in another Saudi success story within the framework set by the Kingdom to receive pilgrims from various countries around the world within a special Hajj season, during which millions of devotees are expected to arrive to Saudi Arabia after the Coronavirus pandemic.The Kingdom managed to make a major leap regarding introducing improvements to the services provided to the guests of Allah, including the automation of pilgrimage visa applications, arrival procedures, identification cards issuance, and the cancellation of age-related restrictions, as well as taking the historic decision of allowing women to perform Hajj without the need for an accompanying male guardian, traditionally known as "mahram".Devotees with special needs and those who have medical conditions did not go unnoticed, with the Kingdom paying a great deal of attention to making the necessary equipment and services available to better serve all differently abled individuals.