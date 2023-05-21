Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,606 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred this morning in Montgomery County.

At about 7:50 a.m., troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to I-270 South north of Montrose Road for a report of a pedestrian struck. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Adan Morales Garcia, 40, of Germantown, Maryland,  for unknown reasons, ran into the road from the right shoulder.

A Lincoln passenger vehicle was unable to avoid Garcia and struck him. Garcia was then struck by a second vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan. Garcia was declared deceased at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service assisted in diverting traffic and Rockville Police assisted at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more