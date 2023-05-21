Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

May 21, 2023

(ROCKVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred this morning in Montgomery County.

At about 7:50 a.m., troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to I-270 South north of Montrose Road for a report of a pedestrian struck. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Adan Morales Garcia, 40, of Germantown, Maryland, for unknown reasons, ran into the road from the right shoulder.

A Lincoln passenger vehicle was unable to avoid Garcia and struck him. Garcia was then struck by a second vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan. Garcia was declared deceased at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service assisted in diverting traffic and Rockville Police assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

