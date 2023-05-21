Under the slogan “Proclaim to the People”, Ministry of Hajj launches unified media identity for 1444 AH Hajj season
The Ministry of Hajj & Umrah launched its unified media identity for the 1444 AH Hajj season under the slogan “Proclaim to the People”MEKKAH, MEKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched on Sunday its unified media identity for the 1444 AH Hajj season under the slogan “Proclaim to the People” via its 15 social media accounts.
The slogan comes in line with the divine call made by Allah the Almighty to the righteous profit Ibrahim, and to Prophet Muhammad after him, may Allah’s blessings and peace be upon them, to inform Muslims around the world of performing pilgrimage at Allah’s Sacred House in the holy city of Mecca.
The announced media identity aims at emphasizing the value of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leader of the Islamic world, as well as enriching the experience of Allah’s guests and thus achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The new identity sheds light on the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to better serve the pilgrims who come “from every deep ravine” by introducing the ministry and the roles it plays in leading and organizing the Hajj season, as well as tutoring the pilgrimage’s rituals and raising the awareness of pilgrims regarding the available services and the proper procedures and behaviors.
These efforts are offered in all fields and in 14 different international languages to enrich the pilgrims’ experience and increase their compliance to regulations and instructions.
Furthermore, the identity is also concerned with inviting Allah’s guests to inform their relatives and friends with their unique spiritual experience, while the identity that targets citizens and residents of the Kingdom and arriving pilgrims includes 6 types of content, ranging from introductory, educational, awareness raising, informative, and interactive.
The media identity launch coincides with the arrival of the very first flights carrying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, who arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina.
Abdulrahman Abed
Legends Agency
+966 50 307 8111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn