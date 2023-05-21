Submit Release
Updated Contact Information For Shelter Transport

Please see below for updated contact information for transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. When shelters are open and activated, residents who need transport services can contact these telephone numbers for transportation assistance:

Saipan: 

EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000

Tinian:

Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority (COTA) Tinian: (670) 433-0011

Public School System (PSS) Tinian: (670) 783-8962 

Tinian Municipality Operation Center: (670) 483-1800

Rota:

Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2

