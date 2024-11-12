Tropical Storm Condition I Declared For Rota Tropical Storm Condition II Maintained for Saipan and Tinian

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – As of 11:00 pm, November 12, 2024, Governor Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and the National Weather Service – Guam (NWS Guam), has declared Tropical Storm Condition I for Rota and has maintained Tropical Storm Condition II for Saipan and Tinian.

Tropical Storm Condition I means that tropical storm conditions including damaging winds between 39 to 74 miles per hour winds are expected in 12 hours or are occurring, and Tropical Storm Condition II means that tropical storm conditions including winds of 39 mph or greater are expected within 24 hours.

Government offices on Rota will be closed on Nov. 13, 2024, and nonessential employees may stay at home. Government offices on Saipan and Tinian will remain open.

Current Advisories

A flood advisory is in effect for Rota into late Wednesday night.

A rip current advisory is in effect for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota through Wednesday night.

At 10:00pm, Tropical Storm Man-yi is about 100 miles east of Guam, 100 miles southeast of Rota, 130 miles south-southeast of Tinian, about 140 miles south-southeast of Saipan and is moving west-southwest at 12 mph. Tropical Storm Man-yi has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is forecasted to pass near Guam as a 50 mph tropical storm.

Continue to monitor official forecasts as any change could significantly alter the path, speed, and strength of the storm.

School Closures

The following institutions have reported that they will be closed tomorrow, November 13, 2024:

Northern Marianas College

CNMI Public School System

Mount Carmel School

Grace Christian Academy

Northern Marianas Technical Institute (NMTech) will resume normal operating hours on November 13, 2024.

Parents, guardians, and students are asked to check with their respective institution regarding the resumption of classes.

Shelter Information for Rota

The Rota Mayor’s Office has opened the Sinapalo Office of Aging for residents to use as shelter.

Additionally, the Rota Mayor’s Office will provide shelter transportation to families that need shelter. For inquiries, please call Valerie Q. Apatang at (670) 532-2656.

Stay Informed

Again, the Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners. The direction, speed, intensification rate, and other attributes of the storm may change over the next few hours.

The CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the intensifying storm, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and continue to provide updates when available and when appropriate.

For additional information, visit the following:

CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html

