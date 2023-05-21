BITCOIN TOWER, the first one in the world, will be built in Dubai

Salvatore Leggiero

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The commitment to celebrating the importance, notoriety, and values of Bitcoin has led to the creation of a new hotel chain in the shape of the king of cryptocurrencies. The hotel chain also embraces new technologies of blockchain and artificial intelligence with attention to material sustainability and zero CO2 consumption, inspired by the upcoming COP28 summit in Dubai.

The hotel chain has taken a unique approach to rewarding its guests by offering NFTs, which also provide exclusive utilities to the holders. Moreover, the rental price will be considered as staking of crypto and will produce an APY that guests can redeem. Salvatore Leggiero, the developer of the project, states, 'It will be the first hotel that gives you back the money you paid, plus interest.'

'This innovative approach to hospitality reflects the growing importance of cryptocurrencies in today's society and is an excellent way for people to experience and learn more about them' adds the CEO of Metaverse Investments LLC, the investor of the initiative.

The project will be presented on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at the exclusive Bella Restaurant Lounge at Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai, https://www.belladxb.com, guided by the superstar chef Alessandro Miceli @chef_alessandromiceli An exclusive evening event created to showcase the first details of this amazing initiative to selected guests, key people, and stakeholders.

'Every great project originates from an idea, develops in the mind, and takes shape on paper, just like Leonardo da Vinci did when he imagined the machines of the future', Salvatore Leggiero continued. 'So, I asked the renowned architect Simone Micheli how the BITCOIN TOWER could be depicted in the virtual universe.' Simone Micheli, with his 33 years of work completing a multitude of international projects characterized by strong iconicity and distinctiveness, emphasizes, 'I will use a logic and concept completely different from traditional constructions. It involves creating virtual environments that allow for experiences never imagined before.'

'This study, this research, is an invitation I extend to all artists, architects, creatives, and crypto enthusiasts', Salvatore continues. 'All those who want to, can submit their works that will form an exclusive collection of NFTs dedicated to the Bitcoin Tower's design or its internal spaces, in a digital space representing an asset of exceptional tangible value.'

Returning to the real first BITCOIN TOWER in the world, it will be an imposing 40-story tower, an architectural masterpiece that will rise in the city of the future. This building will be a monument to Bitcoin and will represent the values that Satoshi Nakamoto has given us.

'What I propose is a real estate revolution, creating a bridge between digital and physical real estate. BITCOIN TOWER will be the starting point for all those who want to participate in this revolution', concludes Salvatore.

About Salvatore Leggiero: A creative Italian entrepreneur, perseverant. His mission is to create a bridge between real estate and the Metaverse. He has spent 20 years as a startup founder and another 20 as a real estate developer and investor, operating in Italy, London, and Dubai.

About Metaverse Investments LLC: it is the new company founded by its founder, a visionary expert in cryptocurrencies since day one, who moved to Dubai to finance major projects and initiatives to increase knowledge and adoption of blockchain and all the tools of Web 3.0.

About Simone Micheli: He founded his Architectural Studio in 1990, which later became the design company Simone Micheli Architectural Hero, with offices in Milan, Florence, Puntaldìa, Dubai, Rabat. His creations, sustainable and environmentally conscious, are characterized by a strong identity and uniqueness.

Special thanks to Marco Polo Experience and Patrizia Marin to share this adventure with us.