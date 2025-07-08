The Middle East’s Most Dazzling Night of High Jewelry Unfolds in Dubai – DJFW Season #6

DJFW Jewelry Show DJFW Jewelry Show Season DJFW Jewelry DJFW Show of Jewelry DJFW Jewelry Show Season stage

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai: The city of gold was redefined with diamonds as The Agenda transformed into a shimmering stage for the DJFW Jewelry Show Season #6, the one and only catwalk dedicated exclusively to jewelry in the Middle East, followed by a high-caliber exhibition from June 14–15, in association with Fashion Factor.

Organized by Golden Way, this unforgettable season was headlined by none other than Persiana Dulo—the multi-platinum singer and iconic jewelry muse—who brought not just glamour, but grandeur to an evening that the city will never forget. The theme: black and white classy elegance, with elements of grand pianos, subtle darkness, and a seductive high-society ambiance. It wasn’t just a show—it was a celebration of craftsmanship, culture, and creativity, all drenched in opulence.

A Catwalk of Jewels, Dreams & Innovation

The glittering night began with a grand opening by Pavit Gujral, whose striking presentation set the tone for the sparkling narrative that followed.

But the true heartbeat of the night was the unveiling of the Glacéra Necklace by Renobabe Dulo—the star of the evening and a co-creation by Persiana Dulo and visionary designer Jayesh Hirpara. This unique masterpiece, inspired by the ethereal snowscapes of Courchevel, features a rare 11 Carat Fancy Yellow Oval Diamond (VVS). Icy yet warm, futuristic yet rooted in elegance, the Glacéra redefines luxury—a celestial fusion of nature, technology, and haute design. The piece stands as a testament to the brand’s ethos: blending modernity with timeless elegance to ignite an obsession with transcendent beauty.

Renobabe Dulo’s design philosophy pushes the boundaries of tradition, marrying the delicate balance of nature and futurism. Their innovation is not just in their materials, but in their story: each piece is a narrative of aesthetic brilliance, technological sophistication, and emotional resonance.

Iconic Jewelry Brands on the Runway

The runway continued to dazzle with exquisite collections by:

•Harandi Jewelry – presented alongside a live piano and harp performance by the talented Amir and Rira, heightening the emotional tempo of the show.

•Laetitia Fine Jewellery

•Mozafarian Fine Jewellers

•Afrah Alfasi Jewellery

•ESCADA

Each brand brought its own unique interpretation of elegance, creating a seamless harmony of styles—from classic to contemporary, from bold to delicate.

Jewelry Exhibition – June 14 & 15

Beyond the catwalk, a curated exhibition extended the experience for two more days. Attendees and connoisseurs were able to engage directly with exhibitors such as:

•Sandakada Export

•Shree RK

•Creda Jewellery

Fashion Beyond Jewelry

In an exclusive pre-show runway, Lorenze made a bold statement, bridging the worlds of streetwear and royalty. Known for its minimalist designs infused with 18K gold accents, Lorenze delivered pieces that were as wearable as they were regal. Whether it was a hoodie, a shirt, or an accessory—every piece screamed refined simplicity, modern luxury, and power.

The main fashion segment closed in magnificent flair with:

•Amirian Couture Group, unveiling a set of masterful couture outfits that perfectly capped the night’s luxury crescendo.

•Fajar Al Sabah, presenting sophisticated male and female suits tailored to perfection.

A Night of Music & Soul

Persiana Dulo took the spotlight in more ways than one. With a soul-stirring live performance of her latest ballad “Robot”, she left the crowd in awe. The song’s message— “the secret hides in you, there is a meaning so deep inside you, you got nothing to lose, look inside you”—was not just a melody but a movement. The performance resonated deeply with the audience, leaving a wave of empowerment and emotion in its wake.

Behind the Scenes Magic

The entire show was seamlessly directed by Thomas Platforms under Yalla Beats Management, with special thanks to the visionary Sherif Thomas. Their leadership brought together artistry, timing, and spectacle into a flawless execution.

Senses Elevated

•Floral Décor: Curated by Leona Couture Floral, the venue was bathed in subtle blooms that spoke the language of luxury.

•Perfume Partner: Atlantic Perfumes added olfactory richness to the ambiance.

•Social Associations: A stylish collaboration with Pink Girls Club, Meetup, and Butterfly Social added community-driven glamour to the affair.

Sponsored by Excellence

This grand affair was powered by a lineup of high-impact sponsors, including:

•AutoLand Motors

Established in 2020, Auto Land Motors has rapidly become one of the world’s most respected luxury car dealerships. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to understanding and fulfilling each client’s unique needs, AutoLand specializes in pre-owned luxury and high-performance sports cars—offering a personalized buying experience tailored to each individual’s budget and lifestyle.

•Masters Real Estate

• Marketing Partner: UNYQ

• Flex Union

•Puripia

The Verdict

DJFW Season #6 was more than just a jewelry show—it was a bold statement that Dubai continues to lead not only in luxury but in experiential excellence. With elite brands, iconic performers, world-class sponsors, and an audience of the region’s most discerning tastemakers, this edition set a new benchmark for how jewelry and fashion can merge into an unforgettable cultural phenomenon.

The city didn’t just witness sparkle—it lived it.

DJFW coming back with an even more surprising season in October 2025.

Stay tuned with DJFW through socials: @jewelryfashionweek



