Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

CANADA, May 21 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed President Zelenskyy’s participation at the Summit and reiterated Canada’s support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

President Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, and the two leaders discussed the country’s immediate military and financing needs, as well as longer-term challenges relating to reconstruction and economic recovery.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s support for a peace plan and noted the participation of emerging economies and developing countries at the G7 as a valuable opportunity for engagement.

President Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Canadian assistance to the people of Ukraine, most notably through military training, sanctions, and humanitarian assistance, including demining.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to address the devastating global effects of Russia’s invasion, particularly on emerging and developing economies.

