Temporary prices set for two transitional wind power projects

VIETNAM, May 21 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Electricity (EVN) recently approved temporary electricity prices for two wind power plants among 31 applications.

EVN said that it received an application for negotiation for the procurement of electricity from 31 out of 86 transitional wind and solar power plant projects, totalling 1,956 MW in capacity but not yet in commercial operation (COD).

In Particular, 16 investors have proposed to apply a temporary price during the negotiation period.

EVN has met and reached a consensus on temporary electricity prices with six power plants, including Nam Bình 1 wind power plant, Viễn An wind power plant, Hưng Hải Gia Lai wind power plant, Phú Mỹ 1 solar wind power plant, Phú Mỹ 3 solar power plant and Hanbaram wind power plant.

On May 10, EVN approved temporary electricity prices for Nam Bình 1 and Viễn An wind power plants, while Nam Bình 1, Hưng Hải Gia Lai, and Habaram were licensed.

According to the Electricity Law, power projects can only be placed into operation after receiving an electricity activity license.

However, only 13 transitional energy plants, accounting for 15 per cent of the total, have received electrical operation licenses from the Ministry of Industry and Trade. — VNS