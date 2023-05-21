Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,505 in the last 365 days.

Temporary prices set for two transitional wind power projects

VIETNAM, May 21 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Electricity (EVN) recently approved temporary electricity prices for two wind power plants among 31 applications.

EVN said that it received an application for negotiation for the procurement of electricity from 31 out of 86 transitional wind and solar power plant projects, totalling 1,956 MW in capacity but not yet in commercial operation (COD).

In Particular, 16 investors have proposed to apply a temporary price during the negotiation period.

EVN has met and reached a consensus on temporary electricity prices with six power plants, including Nam Bình 1 wind power plant, Viễn An wind power plant, Hưng Hải Gia Lai wind power plant, Phú Mỹ 1 solar wind power plant, Phú Mỹ 3 solar power plant and Hanbaram wind power plant.

On May 10, EVN approved temporary electricity prices for Nam Bình 1 and Viễn An wind power plants, while Nam Bình 1, Hưng Hải Gia Lai, and Habaram were licensed. 

According to the Electricity Law, power projects can only be placed into operation after receiving an electricity activity license. 

However, only 13 transitional energy plants, accounting for 15 per cent of the total, have received electrical operation licenses from the Ministry of Industry and Trade. — VNS

You just read:

Temporary prices set for two transitional wind power projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more