Sacombank unveils preferential lending package for retail customers

HCM CITY — Sacombank has rolled out a preferential package worth VNĐ15 trillion (US$640.5 million) for retail customers to meet both business and living needs.

To be available until December 31, the preferential package is a response to the State Bank of Vietnam’s call to reduce interest rates to support the economy.

The interest rates start at 8 per cent for short-term loans for production and trading (including agricultural production) and at 9.5 per cent for buying, building and repairing houses, buying land and consumption needs.

Borrowers will also receive other incentives from Sacombank like opening payment accounts with their own preferred numbers for free and cashback on payment and credit card transactions.

There is also a car loan programme at preferential interest rates starting at 8.5 per cent until June 30 targeted at individual customers.

They can borrow 100 per cent of the car's value for tenors of up to 10 years.

These are among Sacombank's efforts to make it easier for people to access credit at preferential interest rates, contributing to market expansion and promoting economic growth. — VNS