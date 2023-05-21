NJ Ayuk, Author of Bestselling Book "A Just Transition" Speaks at the Invest in African Energy Forum
NJ Ayuk, bestselling author, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, and CEO of Centurion Law Group
There is an urgent need for the world to recognize and establish an equitable energy solution for the countries of Africa.
Thinking globally is often well-meaning, however, acting globally without consideration for local countries can unintentionally cause harmful results.”PARIS, FRANCE, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The bestselling author, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, and CEO of Centurion Law Group, NJ Ayuk, speaks at the Invest in African Energy forum on June 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Westin Paris Vendôme Hotel. The forum’s primary goal is to promote investments in Africa’s energy sector and provide a platform for global stakeholders to connect with Africa’s energy industry leaders.
The Amazon bestselling book, "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix", addresses the path to a just energy solution for the people and countries of Africa.
NJ Ayuk says, “Thinking globally is often well-meaning, however, acting globally without consideration for local countries can unintentionally cause harmful results. This is a topic discussed in my book and one that will be at the forefront during my time at the African Energy Forum.”
This event is the last stop after successful forums hosted in London, Oslo, Frankfurt, and Dubai. The Paris forum brings together a diverse group of industry experts, including ministers, policymakers, investors, lawyers, consultants, and other decision-makers in the African energy industry.
In addition to energy transition, topics which are going to be discussed include:
Oil & Gas (including LNG)
Financing of Energy Projects
Renewable Energy and Power
Green Hydrogen
Energy Technologies
Prominent figures confirmed to attend include:
H.E. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy of Namibia
H.E. Minister Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo
Mr. NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber
Mr. Eric Melet, CEO of Africa Global Logistics (formerly Bolloré)
Mr. Benoît de la Fouchardière, CEO of Perenco
Mr. Marco Villa, COO of Technip Energies
Mr. Thierno Seydou LY, Director General of Petrosen
Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO of Crystal Energy
Mr. Wallace Pescarini, President of Offshore Atlantic
Mr. Theirry Lepercq, Founder and President of HyDeal’s
Ms. Bimbola Kolawole, VP & Head of Business Development, Rystad Energy
A delegation from Mozambique
Delegation from Namcor
Media people and press are invited to attend the event. The organizers feel that global awareness and media coverage are crucial in identifying the fundamental challenges and opportunities that form the basis of the energy landscape that characterizes both Africa and Europe.
Pre-interviews or on-site interviews may be arranged upon request. If you would like to register as media, RSVP on the African Energy Chamber website.
For a review copy of NJ Ayuk’s book, "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix", request your copy on NetGalley. The book is also available to order on Amazon.
About NJ Ayuk
NJ Ayuk is the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, CEO of pan-African corporate law conglomerate Centurion Law Group, and the author of the "Amazon bestselling books A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix" and "Big Barrels" as well as Amazon and Wall Street Journal’s bestselling "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". His experience includes advising major companies and governments on energy issues and investment strategies. NJ graduated from the University of Maryland College Park and earned a Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law and an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology. Learn more on NJ Ayuk’s website.
