Dmitry Chernyshenko issues instructions on organising Russia-Cuba student exchanges

RUSSIA, May 20 - Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko toured the University of Havana during his working visit to the Republic of Cuba, timed to coincide with the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

The event was also attended by Ambassador of Russia to the Republic of Cuba Viktor Coronelli, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Pyotr Kucherenko, and Deputy Director of the Department for Latin America of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Guskov. The Cuban side was represented by Minister of Higher Education Walter Baluja Garcia and Rector of the University of Havana Miriam Nicado Garcia.

Dmitry Chernyshenko stressed that Russia and Cuba have enjoyed warm and friendly relations for decades.

“We are connected by a long history of fruitful cooperation, including in the humanitarian sphere, and these events, organised by our universities jointly with our Cuban colleagues, are clear evidence of that. I thank Russian and Cuban researchers and university professors for their contribution to the development of our relations. The agreement on cooperation in higher education signed between our countries’ governments in 2022 was an essential step in this regard, and we must implement it. Today, we will also sign a number of documents on inter-university and research cooperation,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The guests toured the lecture halls at the Pushkin Institute department of the Faculty of Foreign Languages at the university, which has already trained over 250 Cuban citizens. During a meeting with students and faculty, Mr Chernyshenko issued instructions to the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education to organise Russia-Cuban student exchanges. Russia annually grants 100 scholarships for Cuban students to study at Russian universities tuition free. In addition, teaching materials such as books, textbooks, workbooks, and office supplies were delivered to the institute during the visit.

Mr Chernyshenko presented letters of appreciation from the Russian Government to the Ministry of Higher Education of Cuba and the personnel of the University of Havana for their active assistance in boosting Russia-Cuba relations in higher education. He also awarded a medal of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, “For Contribution to the Implementation of State Policy in Education and Science and Technology Development,” to University Rector Miriam Nicado Garcia.

During the protocol meeting at the university, the parties signed an agreement on setting up a Russian-Cuban laboratory for advanced computer technologies. Also, a memorandum was signed on establishing an international research group of the Botanic Garden of the Southern Federal University and the National Botanic Garden of the University of Havana for conservation and reproduction of plant biodiversity and soil resources.

The University of Havana has adopted a cooperation agreement with Moscow State Linguistic University, as well as with the National Research Centre Kurchatov Institute. A memorandum was also signed on establishing a Centre for Open Education.

During the visit, the Russian delegation met with participants in the qualifying round of the 3rd International Financial Security Olympiad, organised by Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia. The event serves to improve information, financial and legal literacy among the youth and helps discover talented young people who could eventually become sought-after international specialists, Mr Chernyshenko noted.

“This has been the third season of the annual olympiad, organised at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last year’s event brought together some 40,000 participants. This year, contestants from another seven countries joined the participants from twelve CIS and BRICS states: Algeria, Iran, Namibia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Vietnam and, of course, Cuba. The final stage will traditionally take place at the Sirius Educational Centre in Sochi in the autumn. Friends, you will enjoy unique practical sessions and workshops led by top financial experts, as well as meetings with industry leaders and your potential employers. I sincerely wish you success and excellent results,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said in his address to the students.

The Deputy Prime Minister also visited the Cathedral of Our Lady of Kazan, where he spoke with Father Savva, and also toured a Russian language class.

“We are pleased to see a strong interest in the Russian language in Cuba, and it should be noted that the interest in studying Russian and the Russian culture is consistently growing in general. Today, the Centre for Open Education in Russian and Russian Language Teaching will open in Havana, providing vast opportunities for all Cubans who want to learn Russian. I believe that the latest VR technologies and advanced textbooks make studying the Russian language, culture and art a fascinating endeavour, while works by classic Russian authors will help them become inspired by Russian culture,” Mr Chernyshenko said.