Veritas Scholars Academy Secures Re-accreditation with Middle States

Classical Christian school achieves internationally recognized standard for educational programs, services, activities and resources

The achievement showcases our pursuit of excellence for our school community, as well as the dedication of our teachers, academic advisors, staff and alumni.”
— Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy
LANCASTER, PA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Scholars Academy, a global classical Christian education program and curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grades, has earned re-accreditation by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA)—a worldwide leader in accreditation and continuous school improvement.

“Veritas upholds its mission with unwavering commitment—and to substantiate this dedication we committed to the extensive process of continued MSA accreditation. This is a significant recognition and validation of the work we do as educators.” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy. “The achievement showcases our pursuit of excellence for our school community, as well as the dedication of our teachers, academic advisors, staff and alumni.”

MSA is one of the most recognized school accreditation agencies in the world among educators. MSA accreditation can be earned by qualifying public, private and faith-based schools in more than 100 countries around the globe. Accreditation involves a multifaceted evaluation process where schools and school systems demonstrate meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.

The Middle States Standards for Accreditation are: mission; governance and leadership; school improvement planning; finances; facilities; school organization and staff; health and safety; educational program; assessment and evidence of student learning; student services; student life and activities; and information resources.

“The MSA accreditation is a vital part of our strategic plan for the future, rooted in continuous improvement.” said Laurie Detweiler, EVP and Founder of Veritas. “It is a formal acknowledgement of our school’s dedication to collaboration, growth and the advancement of student achievement.”

MSA re-accreditation has been awarded to Veritas using the Excellence by Design protocol for the longest term available of seven years. This self-study and accreditation protocol serves as a framework for using strategic planning to establish objectives for both student performance and the school's ability to facilitate growth. For more information on this process, visit MSA.


About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which principally uses Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.

About Middle States Association
The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools accredits early-childhood through post-secondary, non-degree granting public, private, faith-based educational institutions including special purpose schools and learning services providers. www.msa-cess.org

Art Siegert
Veritas Press
+1 706-289-6138
arts@veritaspress.com
About

With over 10,000 students, Veritas Press is an award-winning accredited classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families with best-in-class curricula: full-grade You-Teach kits, Self-Paced courses, live online classes, accredited diplomas, NCAA courses and Dual Enrollment courses. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program, taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers, raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas, ready to engage culture as bold, effective servants of Christ, and ready to succeed in whatever calling God has for them.

www.veritaspress.com

