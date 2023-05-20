Vietjet announces first ever direct service between VN and Hiroshima

VIETNAM, May 20 -

HIROSHIMA — Vietjet has announced the launch of a new route connecting Hiroshima with Hà Nội, making it the first-ever direct service linking Việt Nam with Japan's Hiroshima and the airline's eighth route between the two countries.

Việt Nam's Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on his official visit to Japan and attendance to extended Hiroshima G7 Summit, was joined by high-ranking dignitaries from Việt Nam and Japan as well representatives from Hiroshima Prefectural Government at the announcement ceremony on Friday.

The twice weekly return service, which will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, will commence on July 19, 2023. With a flight time of approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes per leg, passengers depart Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội at 2.15 and land in Hiroshima International Airport at 8.45. The return leg will depart Hiroshima at 9.45 and arrive in Hà Nội at 12.35 (all local times).

Masahiko Tanabe, Deputy-Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, said: “In Hiroshima Prefecture, we are working together with Hiroshima International Airport to expand the aviation network from the airport. I am very pleased to announce the opening of Vietjet’s new route today, the first air service in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions connecting to Việt Nam."

"I hope that the direct flights to and from Hiroshima Airport will enhance the convenience of travel between Việt Nam and our prefecture and look forward to active mutual exchanges in a wide range of fields, including business and tourism,” he said.

Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Đinh Việt Phương, said: “As a proud member of Keidanren, the biggest comprehensive economic federation in Japan, Vietjet is firmly committed to continuously expanding its network linking Japan and Việt Nam, and offering more bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities as well as more convenient flight options for our customers."

Phương said in 2023, Vietjet plans to provide 1.5 million seats on flights between the two countries, comprehensively connecting Japan's biggest tourism and economic hubs to attractive destinations in Việt Nam and many other regional countries, such as Australia, India, Kazakhstan and more.

Vietjet currently operates seven direct routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City to Japanese cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

The airline also operates charter flights from Việt Nam to destinations such as Niigata, Shizuoka, Fukushima, and Ehime. Vietjet’s passengers on our flight network will enjoy flying on new and modern aircraft, on which they can order delicious hot meals served by the airline's professional and friendly cabin crew. They will also be able to avail of many other dedicated services.

Located in southwestern Japan, Hiroshima is a strategic point linking Kansai and Kyushu, and serving as a hub for businesses with a developed marine economy and heavy industry.

A symbol of Japan's strong resurgence after World War 2, the city of Hiroshima offers many cultural attractions including UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the centuries-old Itsukushima Shrine (famed for its floating Torii gate) and Peace Memorial Park. It is also home to Hiroshima Castle and an incredible local cuisine of its own. — VNS