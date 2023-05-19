Future USS Jack H. Lucas Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials

During acceptance trials, the ship and its crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). INSURV uses these demonstrations to validate Navy specifications and requirements prior to delivery of the ship to the U.S. Navy.

“As the first Flight III ship, the future USS Jack H. Lucas will bring cutting edge capability to the Fleet” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “This week’s trials represent a significant milestone in demonstrating the ship’s readiness for delivery and beginning test and evaluation efforts.”

The Flight III upgrade is centered on the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporates upgrades to the electrical power and cooling capacity. Ingalls is continuing production on future destroyers Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133).

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats and craft.