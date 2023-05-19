Legislation to Protect Firearms Owners Takes Effect Today

CANADA, May 19 - Released on May 19, 2023

Important provisions in The Saskatchewan Firearms Act will come into force today. The Act protects the rights of lawful firearms owners across the province and enhances public safety.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to see this legislation come into effect today," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "This legislation reflects our commitment to keeping Saskatchewan people and communities safe, while also addressing violent gun crime and promoting responsible firearms ownership in our province."

The new provisions coming into force:

establish licensing requirements for seizure agents involved in firearms expropriation under new federal laws;

establish provincial firearms offences that will promote the safe and responsible use of firearms;

allow the Minister to appoint a Firearms Compensation Committee to determine the fair market value of any firearms, ammunition and related accessories being expropriated by the federal government; and

allow for designation and approval of firearms testing facilities.

Two additional provisions under the Act are expected to come into force in the coming months - the requirement for payment of fair compensation for any firearms being expropriated by the federal government, and forensic and ballistic testing requirements of those expropriated firearms. These remaining sections will be brought into force after the necessary planning, implementation and regulatory changes are completed to ensure proper oversight.

"This legislation, along with our expanded duties and responsibilities, will allow for the implementation of services to law enforcement agencies to greatly increase public safety, while we continue to support the proud heritage of responsible and law-abiding firearms ownership by Saskatchewan residents," Chief Firearms Officer and Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner Robert Freberg said.

This legislation will be primarily administered by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office.

